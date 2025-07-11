100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NOW IS A CRITICAL TIME TO ACT. The Senate is voting to eliminate Public Media funding.
Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 7/11/25

Season 2025 Episode 28 | 26m 46s

A national tragedy and a defiant Putin are threatening President Trump’s agenda and exposing growing tensions with his base. Join guest moderators Ashley Parker, Peter Baker and Zolan Kanno-Youngs of The New York Times, Tarini Parti of The Wall Street Journal and Nancy Youssef of The Atlantic to discuss this and more.

Aired: 07/10/25
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 13:09
Washington Week with The Atlantic
The future of federal disaster response
Trump's role as consoler-in-chief and the future of federal disaster response
Clip: S2025 E28 | 13:09
Watch 10:38
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Has Trump soured on Putin?
Has Trump soured on Putin?
Clip: S2025 E28 | 10:38
Watch 10:03
Washington Week with The Atlantic
AI and the future of media
AI and the future of media
Clip: S2025 E27 | 10:03
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 7/4/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic, 7/4/25
Episode: S2025 E27 | 26:46
Watch 14:13
Washington Week with The Atlantic
How Trump dominates the media better than other politicians
How Trump understands and dominates the media better than any other politician
Clip: S2025 E27 | 14:13
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 6/27/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 6/27/25
Episode: S2025 E26 | 26:46
Watch 4:23
Washington Week with The Atlantic
The politicization of national intelligence under Trump
The politicization of national intelligence under Trump
Clip: S2025 E26 | 4:23
Watch 19:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
The state of Iran’s nuclear program after U.S. airstrikes
The state of Iran’s nuclear program after U.S. airstrikes
Clip: S2025 E26 | 19:45
Watch 14:02
Washington Week with The Atlantic
U.S. plays the waiting game as Israel makes gains on Iran
As Israel makes gains on a weakened Iran, U.S. plays the waiting game
Clip: S2025 E25 | 14:02
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 6/20/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 6/20/25
Episode: S2025 E25 | 26:46
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2025
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2024
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2023
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2022
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2021
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2020
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2019
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2018
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2017
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2016
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2015
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2014
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2013
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2012
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2011
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2010
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2008
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1994
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1992
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1987
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1981
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1973
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1972
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 7/4/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic, 7/4/25
Episode: S2025 E27 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 6/27/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 6/27/25
Episode: S2025 E26 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 6/20/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 6/20/25
Episode: S2025 E25 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 6/13/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 6/13/25
Episode: S2025 E24 | 26:46
Watch 24:10
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with the Atlantic full episode, 6/5/25
Washington Week with the Atlantic full episode, 6/5/25
Episode: S2025 E23 | 24:10
Watch 24:10
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/30/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/30/25
Episode: S2025 E22 | 24:10
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/23/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic 5/23/25
Episode: S2025 E21 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/16/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/16/25
Episode: S2025 E20 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/9/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/9/25
Episode: S2025 E19 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/2/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/2/25
Episode: S2025 E18 | 26:46