Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 7/25/25

Season 2025 Episode 30 | 26m 46s

Epstein, Epstein, Epstein. Six months into President Trump’s second term, lingering questions about his relationship with the sex trafficker are consuming his White House and paralyzing Congress. Join guest moderator Franklin Foer of The Atlantic, Peter Baker of The New York Times, Eugene Daniels of MSNBC, Susan Glasser of The New Yorker and Jonathan Karl of ABC News to discuss this and more.

Aired: 07/24/25
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
