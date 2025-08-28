100 WVIA Way
Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/29/25

Season 2025 Episode 35

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/29/25

Aired: 08/27/25
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Watch 7:07
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Dan Balz on how politics has evolved
Dan Balz on how politics has evolved
Clip: S2025 E35 | 7:07
Watch 17:04
Washington Week with The Atlantic
The best and worst of Washington
The best and worst of Washington
Clip: S2025 E35 | 17:04
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/22/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/22/25
Episode: S2025 E34 | 26:46
Watch 14:15
Washington Week with The Atlantic
After a busy week of diplomacy, is Ukraine closer to peace?
After a busy week of diplomacy, is Ukraine closer to peace or further away?
Clip: S2025 E34 | 14:15
Watch 9:22
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump's revenge and retribution against his opponents
Trump's revenge and retribution against his opponents
Clip: S2025 E34 | 9:22
Watch 7:55
Washington Week with The Atlantic
The motivation for Trump's D.C. takeover
Trump's motivation for using the military for domestic law enforcement
Clip: S2025 E33 | 7:55
Watch 13:33
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Did Trump succeed in Alaska, or is Putin manipulating him?
Did Trump succeed in Alaska, or is Putin manipulating him?
Clip: S2025 E33 | 13:33
Watch 24:10
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/15/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/15/25
Episode: S2025 E33 | 24:10
Watch 24:10
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/8/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/8/25
Episode: S2025 E32 | 24:10
Watch 9:55
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump’s dramatic and destabilizing approach to the economy
Trump’s dramatic and destabilizing approach to the economy
Clip: S2025 E32 | 9:55
