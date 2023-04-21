We Are Family: Songs of Hope and Unity

Extras
Rayshun LaMarr performs "Feeling Good."
Gabrielle Ruiz performs "Greatest Love of All."
Nova Payton performs "A Change Is Gonna Come."
Join Maestro Luke Frazier and a star-studded cast for an exciting evening of songs.
Join Maestro Luke Frazier and a star-studded cast for an exciting evening of songs that bring us together. The show features performances by Crazy-Ex Girlfriend’s Gabrielle Ruiz; America’s Got Talent vocalist Rayshun LaMarr; Broadway star and recording artist Morgan James; Tony Award nominee Laura Osnes, and celebrated recording artist Nova Payton. Hosted by Emmy & Tony Award-winner Judith Light.