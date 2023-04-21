100 WVIA Way
We Are Family: Songs of Hope and Unity

Season 1 Episode 1 | 54m 12s

Join Maestro Luke Frazier and a star-studded cast for an exciting evening of songs that bring us together. The show features performances by Crazy-Ex Girlfriend’s Gabrielle Ruiz; America’s Got Talent vocalist Rayshun LaMarr; Broadway star and recording artist Morgan James; Tony Award nominee Laura Osnes, and celebrated recording artist Nova Payton. Hosted by Emmy & Tony Award-winner Judith Light.

Aired: 05/13/21 | Expires: 06/11/21
Rayshun LaMarr - 'Feeling Good'
Rayshun LaMarr performs "Feeling Good."
Gabrielle Ruiz - 'Greatest Love of All'
Gabrielle Ruiz performs "Greatest Love of All."
Nova Payton - 'A Change Is Gonna Come'
Nova Payton performs "A Change Is Gonna Come."
Trailer
Join Maestro Luke Frazier and a star-studded cast for an exciting evening of songs.
