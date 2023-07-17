Extras
Geoffrey and Irene enjoy the nightlife in Old Havana: music, dance and Hemingway’s bars.
Geoffrey happily reflects on his Havana tour at a scenic piano bar high above the city.
Geoffrey welcomes us to Cuba, a mysterious place off-limits to most Americans for decades.
Travel to Cuba’s vibrant, alluring and rapidly changing capital in "Weekend in Havana."
Geoffrey Baer enjoys a live performance at Cuba's Escuela Nacional de Ballet.
Jazz musician Roberto Fonseca introduces Geoffrey Baer to his musical and spiritual roots.
Geoffrey Baer tours some of Havana's meticulously preserved structures.
A tour of Havana architecture with Cuban restoration architect Daniel de la Regata.
Roberto Fonseca performing Asere Monina Bonco at the rooftop piano bar at La Guarida.
Geoffrey Baer visits some of Hemingway's haunts in Havana.