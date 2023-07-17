100 WVIA Way
Weekend in Havana

Weekend in Havana

Season 1 Episode 1 | 53m 41s

Join Geoffrey Baer as he travels to Havana, where dancers, musicians, architects and writers invite him into their lives to experience the color, culture and history of a beautiful and seductive city only recently re-opened to Americans.

Aired: 07/17/17 | Expires: 09/11/23
Extras
Watch 2:14
Weekend in Havana
Old Havana Nightlife
Geoffrey and Irene enjoy the nightlife in Old Havana: music, dance and Hemingway’s bars.
Clip: 2:14
Watch 2:20
Weekend in Havana
The Final Evening
Geoffrey happily reflects on his Havana tour at a scenic piano bar high above the city.
Clip: 2:20
Watch 1:58
Weekend in Havana
The Journey Begins!
Geoffrey welcomes us to Cuba, a mysterious place off-limits to most Americans for decades.
Clip: 1:58
Watch 0:29
Weekend in Havana
Preview
Travel to Cuba’s vibrant, alluring and rapidly changing capital in "Weekend in Havana."
Preview: 0:29
Watch 2:28
Weekend in Havana
Dance in Cuban Culture
Geoffrey Baer enjoys a live performance at Cuba's Escuela Nacional de Ballet.
Clip: 2:28
Watch 4:13
Weekend in Havana
Afro-Cuban History and Religion
Jazz musician Roberto Fonseca introduces Geoffrey Baer to his musical and spiritual roots.
Clip: 4:13
Watch 6:09
Weekend in Havana
Restoring Cuba's Architectural Legacy
Geoffrey Baer tours some of Havana's meticulously preserved structures.
Clip: 6:09
Watch 3:48
Weekend in Havana
Cuba's Crumbling Infrastructure
A tour of Havana architecture with Cuban restoration architect Daniel de la Regata.
Clip: 3:48
Watch 3:23
Weekend in Havana
Roberto Fonseca's Rooftop Concert
Roberto Fonseca performing Asere Monina Bonco at the rooftop piano bar at La Guarida.
Clip: 3:23
Watch 4:51
Weekend in Havana
Hemingway's Havana
Geoffrey Baer visits some of Hemingway's haunts in Havana.
Clip: 4:51