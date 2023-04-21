100 WVIA Way
The White House: Inside Story

Season 1 Episode 1 | 1hr 54m 56s

The White House is one of America’s most iconic buildings; it is a symbol of shared national history and is home to the most powerful person on Earth. Here the president charts the course for the country, and the First Family lives in the spotlight. It's home, office and a museum.

The White House: Inside Story
The People's House
From the Oval Office to the family dining room, through national crises and world wars, th
The White House: Inside Story
Welcome to The White House
Over the years, the White House has been the center of the American political system.
The White House: Inside Story
Preview
Unique access and stunning footage open the doors of America’s most famous residence.
The White House: Inside Story
The Residence Staff
The Residence Staff includes the bevy of cooks, groundskeepers, butlers and ushers.
The White House: Inside Story
White House History
President George Washington oversaw the design and building of The President's House.
The White House: Inside Story
The Residence
The President of the United States may have a challenging job but he has the best commute.
The White House: Inside Story
The Oval Office
The President's iconic office is the Oval Office.
