Work It Out Wombats!

S1Ep3 Work It Out Wombats! Podcast: Cloud Ship Playdate

Season 20 Episode 3 | 8m 08s

Captains Malik, Zadie, and Zeke have built a top-notch, top-secret Cloud Ship to fly to up to the clouds. Come join the adventure and help them start the ship, stop the ship, and get away before the cloud bursts!

Aired: 01/17/24
Watch 25:25
Work It Out Wombats!
Sticker Monster Storytime/Count to 10!
"The Wombats create a new ending for an old story./The Wombats teach Zeke to count to 10
Episode: S1 E27 | 25:25
Watch 25:25
Work It Out Wombats!
A House for Snout/JunJun’s Brain Freeze
Zeke and Louisa build a house for Snout. / JunJun helps Kaya make a springtime video.
Episode: S1 E24 | 25:25
Watch 25:25
Work It Out Wombats!
A Room of Our Own/Zeke’s Fairy Village
The Wombats turn their one bedroom into three. / Zeke and his friends build fairy houses
Episode: S1 E23 | 25:25
Watch 25:25
Work It Out Wombats!
Malik Gets Muddy/Balloonasaur Delivery
Malik explores the Undergroundhood./The Wombats cheer up Buckley with balloons.
Episode: S1 E26 | 25:25
Watch 25:25
Work It Out Wombats!
Treeborhood Carnaval/Magic Tricky
The Treeborhood party planning committee plans a Carnaval. / Malik perfects a magic trick.
Episode: S1 E25 | 25:25
Watch 10:28
Work It Out Wombats!
S1Ep8 Work It Out Wombats! Podcast Campout Playdate
Zeke can’t tell his spooky story unless YOU, Wombuddies, supply the sound effects!
Episode: S20 E8 | 10:28
Watch 10:56
Work It Out Wombats!
S1Ep7 Work It Out Wombats! Podcast Ferocious Dragon Playdate
Zeke won’t take off his dragon costume until you join him in a game of “Calm the Dragon.”
Episode: S20 E7 | 10:56
Watch 10:31
Work It Out Wombats!
S1Ep6 Work It Out Wombats! Podcast Detective Playdate
Mr. E needs your help investigating the cause of a worrisome, creepy-crawly NOISE.
Episode: S20 E6 | 10:31
Watch 10:46
Work It Out Wombats!
S1Ep5 Work It Out Wombats! Podcast Fort Party Playdate
Help the Wombats build a SUPER-strong fort, so when the wind blows, it won’t fall down.
Episode: S20 E5 | 10:46
Watch 9:43
Work It Out Wombats!
S1Ep4 Work It Out Wombats! Podcast: Pirate Playdate
Join the Wombats on their sea-worthy ship, the SS Loopadoop, for a pirate-y adventure!
Episode: S20 E4 | 9:43
Watch 25:10
Work It Out Wombats!
Amazing Adventure/Kayatastic Split (ASL)
The Wombats go on a treasure hunt. / Can Kaya learn to tell, not show, her cooking class?
Episode: S1 E16 | 25:10
Watch 25:10
Work It Out Wombats!
3,2,1 Lift Off! / Moon Magic (ASL)
The Wombats look for unicorns on the moon. / Louisa commands the moon to change its shape.
Episode: S1 E18 | 25:10
Watch 25:10
Work It Out Wombats!
A Boxful of Snout /Postcard from Snout (ASL)
The Wombats lose Snout while helping Mr. E wrap boxes. / Snout sends a postcard to Zeke.
Episode: S1 E17 | 25:10
Watch 25:10
Work It Out Wombats!
Summerween/Make it Snow (ASL)
The Wombats create a summer Halloween. / The Wombats build a giant snow globe for Zeke.
Episode: S1 E10 | 25:10
Watch 25:10
Work It Out Wombats!
The Mighty Zeke/Gift for a Fish (ASL)
Zeke transforms into The Mighty Zeke! / The Wombats design a gift for the baby fish.
Episode: S1 E5 | 25:10
Watch 25:10
Work It Out Wombats!
Special Delivery/Campout Confusion (ASL)
Can Malik deliver un-melted ice cream to Sammy?/Can Zadie host a SUPER fun-fun campout?
Episode: S1 E4 | 25:10
Watch 25:10
Work It Out Wombats!
Junior Supers/Measure for Measure (ASL)
The Wombats tackle cleaning up a big mess./The Wombats design a new hat for Ellie.
Episode: S1 E1 | 25:10
Watch 25:10
Work It Out Wombats!
Snout Wash Day/A Super Recipe (ASL)
Malik makes Snout less stinky./The Wombats create a crunchy, new cornbread recipe.
Episode: S1 E2 | 25:10
Watch 25:25
