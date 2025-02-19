S3Ep1 Work It Out Wombats! Podcast: Work Out Cleaning Your Mess

Extras
Watch new episodes of Work It Out Wombats on PBS KIDS!
Ellie answers the urgent call of Zadie and Zeke, who are having trouble getting Snout unstuck.
Zeke, Zadie, and Malik carefully shape the cake to assemble the sailboat.
Zadie, Zeke and Malik figure out how to create a sailboat shaped birthday cake.
Carly, Cece and Clyde are stuck, and Zadie thinks of a way to help Ellie rescue them.
Zadie and Ellie promptly answer the urgent call when Mr. E finds himself in quite the serious pickle
Uncle Duper is stumped with Duper's Block. What whirligig should he make next?
While on their Wombat Family Road trip Malik, Zadie, and Zeke play games to pass the time.
It’s a Wombats’ road trip on the Moo Moo Choo Choo!
There are so many cool things to see on the way to Uncle Duper like a giant Jelly Bean!
Latest Episodes
Zadie follows Ellie on her EMT calls./The Wombats bake a boat-shaped birthday cake.
It’s “Backwards Day” in the Treeborhood!/Cece, Carly, and Clyde have fun with patterns.
Sammy and Benito find a way to communicate./Sammy makes epic plans for his mom’s visit.
It’s a Wombats’ road trip on the Moo Moo Choo Choo!/The Wombats visit Great Uncle Duper.
The Wombats create a summer Halloween. / The Wombats build a giant snow globe for Zeke.
The Wombats go on a treasure hunt. / Can Kaya learn to tell, not show, her cooking class?
The Wombats look for unicorns on the moon. / Louisa commands the moon to change its shape.
The Wombats lose Snout while helping Mr. E wrap boxes. / Snout sends a postcard to Zeke.
Zeke transforms into The Mighty Zeke! / The Wombats design a gift for the baby fish.
Can Malik deliver un-melted ice cream to Sammy?/Can Zadie host a SUPER fun-fun campout?