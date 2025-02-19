100 WVIA Way
Work It Out Wombats!

S3Ep1 Work It Out Wombats! Podcast: Work Out Cleaning Your Mess

Season 20 Episode 17 | 9m 07s

tba

Aired: 03/05/25
0:15
Work It Out Wombats!
Watch New Episodes of Work It Out Wombats this March!- :15
Watch new episodes of Work It Out Wombats on PBS KIDS!
0:15
0:54
Work It Out Wombats!
Ellie Helps Zadie and Zeke
Ellie answers the urgent call of Zadie and Zeke, who are having trouble getting Snout unstuck.
S1 E28 | 0:54
1:32
Work It Out Wombats!
Zeke, Zadie and Malik Assemble the Cake
Zeke, Zadie, and Malik carefully shape the cake to assemble the sailboat.
S1 E28 | 1:32
2:07
Work It Out Wombats!
Shapes for a Sailboat Cake
Zadie, Zeke and Malik figure out how to create a sailboat shaped birthday cake.
S1 E28 | 2:07
1:26
Work It Out Wombats!
Zadie Rescues Carly, Cece and Clyde
Carly, Cece and Clyde are stuck, and Zadie thinks of a way to help Ellie rescue them.
S1 E28 | 1:26
0:42
Work It Out Wombats!
Ellie and Zadie Help Mr. E
Zadie and Ellie promptly answer the urgent call when Mr. E finds himself in quite the serious pickle
S1 E28 | 0:42
1:27
Work It Out Wombats!
Duper's Block
Uncle Duper is stumped with Duper's Block. What whirligig should he make next?
S1 E40 | 1:27
1:06
Work It Out Wombats!
What Am I?
While on their Wombat Family Road trip Malik, Zadie, and Zeke play games to pass the time.
S1 E40 | 1:06
1:12
Work It Out Wombats!
Time for the Wombat Family Road Trip
It’s a Wombats’ road trip on the Moo Moo Choo Choo!
S1 E40 | 1:12
1:17
Work It Out Wombats!
The World's Biggest Jelly Bean!
There are so many cool things to see on the way to Uncle Duper like a giant Jelly Bean!
S1 E40 | 1:17
25:10
Work It Out Wombats!
Zadie to the Rescue/Cake Mistake
Zadie follows Ellie on her EMT calls./The Wombats bake a boat-shaped birthday cake.
S1 E28 | 25:10
25:10
Work It Out Wombats!
Backwards Day/Patternpalooza
It’s “Backwards Day” in the Treeborhood!/Cece, Carly, and Clyde have fun with patterns.
S1 E32 | 25:10
25:10
Work It Out Wombats!
Sammy Makes a Day/Sammy’s Primo
Sammy and Benito find a way to communicate./Sammy makes epic plans for his mom’s visit.
S1 E31 | 25:10
25:10
Work It Out Wombats!
The Wombat Family Road Trip/A Super Duper Wombat Whirlgig
It’s a Wombats’ road trip on the Moo Moo Choo Choo!/The Wombats visit Great Uncle Duper.
S1 E40 | 25:10
25:35
Work It Out Wombats!
Summerweenie Halloweenie/Make It Snow (ASL)
The Wombats create a summer Halloween. / The Wombats build a giant snow globe for Zeke.
S1 E10 | 25:35
25:35
Work It Out Wombats!
Amazing Adventure/Kayatastic Split (ASL)
The Wombats go on a treasure hunt. / Can Kaya learn to tell, not show, her cooking class?
S1 E16 | 25:35
25:35
Work It Out Wombats!
3,2,1 Lift Off! / Moon Magic (ASL)
The Wombats look for unicorns on the moon. / Louisa commands the moon to change its shape.
S1 E18 | 25:35
25:35
Work It Out Wombats!
A Boxful of Snout /Postcard from Snout (ASL)
The Wombats lose Snout while helping Mr. E wrap boxes. / Snout sends a postcard to Zeke.
S1 E17 | 25:35
25:20
Work It Out Wombats!
The Mighty Zeke/Gift for a Fish (ASL)
Zeke transforms into The Mighty Zeke! / The Wombats design a gift for the baby fish.
S1 E5 | 25:20
25:20
Work It Out Wombats!
Special Delivery/Campout Confusion (ASL)
Can Malik deliver un-melted ice cream to Sammy?/Can Zadie host a SUPER fun-fun campout?
S1 E4 | 25:20