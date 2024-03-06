100 WVIA Way
Work It Out Wombats!

Malik Gets Muddy/Balloonasaur Delivery

Season 1 Episode 26 | 25m 25s

Thanks to a pair of special sneakers, Malik is able to enter the Undergroundborhood and retrieve JunJun’s favorite ball./What would cheer up a young Beaver who’s sprained his tail and has to stay inside? Balloon dinosaurs, of course!

Aired: 03/10/24 | Expires: 02/25/25
Watch 25:25
Work It Out Wombats!
A House for Snout/JunJun’s Brain Freeze
Zeke and Louisa build a house for Snout. / JunJun helps Kaya make a springtime video.
Episode: S1 E24 | 25:25
Watch 25:25
Work It Out Wombats!
A Room of Our Own/Zeke’s Fairy Village
The Wombats turn their one bedroom into three. / Zeke and his friends build fairy houses
Episode: S1 E23 | 25:25
Watch 25:25
Work It Out Wombats!
Sticker Monster Storytime/Count to 10!
"The Wombats create a new ending for an old story./The Wombats teach Zeke to count to 10
Episode: S1 E27 | 25:25
Watch 25:25
Work It Out Wombats!
Treeborhood Carnaval/Magic Tricky
The Treeborhood party planning committee plans a Carnaval. / Malik perfects a magic trick.
Episode: S1 E25 | 25:25
Watch 10:28
Work It Out Wombats!
S1Ep8 Work It Out Wombats! Podcast Campout Playdate
Zeke can’t tell his spooky story unless YOU, Wombuddies, supply the sound effects!
Episode: S20 E8 | 10:28
Watch 10:56
Work It Out Wombats!
S1Ep7 Work It Out Wombats! Podcast Ferocious Dragon Playdate
Zeke won’t take off his dragon costume until you join him in a game of “Calm the Dragon.”
Episode: S20 E7 | 10:56
Watch 10:31
Work It Out Wombats!
S1Ep6 Work It Out Wombats! Podcast Detective Playdate
Mr. E needs your help investigating the cause of a worrisome, creepy-crawly NOISE.
Episode: S20 E6 | 10:31
Watch 10:46
Work It Out Wombats!
S1Ep5 Work It Out Wombats! Podcast Fort Party Playdate
Help the Wombats build a SUPER-strong fort, so when the wind blows, it won’t fall down.
Episode: S20 E5 | 10:46
Watch 9:43
Work It Out Wombats!
S1Ep4 Work It Out Wombats! Podcast: Pirate Playdate
Join the Wombats on their sea-worthy ship, the SS Loopadoop, for a pirate-y adventure!
Episode: S20 E4 | 9:43
Watch 8:08
Work It Out Wombats!
S1Ep3 Work It Out Wombats! Podcast: Cloud Ship Playdate
Climb inside the Wombats’ latest “top-secret” invention and help them fly it to the sky!
Episode: S20 E3 | 8:08
Watch 25:10
Work It Out Wombats!
Junior Supers/Measure for Measure (ASL)
The Wombats tackle cleaning up a big mess./The Wombats design a new hat for Ellie.
Episode: S1 E1 | 25:10
Watch 25:10
Work It Out Wombats!
Snout Wash Day/A Super Recipe (ASL)
Malik makes Snout less stinky./The Wombats create a crunchy, new cornbread recipe.
Episode: S1 E2 | 25:10
Watch 25:10
Work It Out Wombats!
Amazing Adventure/Kayatastic Split (ASL)
The Wombats go on a treasure hunt. / Can Kaya learn to tell, not show, her cooking class?
Episode: S1 E16 | 25:10
Watch 25:10
Work It Out Wombats!
3,2,1 Lift Off! / Moon Magic (ASL)
The Wombats look for unicorns on the moon. / Louisa commands the moon to change its shape.
Episode: S1 E18 | 25:10
Watch 25:10
Work It Out Wombats!
A Boxful of Snout /Postcard from Snout (ASL)
The Wombats lose Snout while helping Mr. E wrap boxes. / Snout sends a postcard to Zeke.
Episode: S1 E17 | 25:10
Watch 25:10
Work It Out Wombats!
The Mighty Zeke/Gift for a Fish (ASL)
Zeke transforms into The Mighty Zeke! / The Wombats design a gift for the baby fish.
Episode: S1 E5 | 25:10
Watch 25:10
Work It Out Wombats!
Special Delivery/Campout Confusion (ASL)
Can Malik deliver un-melted ice cream to Sammy?/Can Zadie host a SUPER fun-fun campout?
Episode: S1 E4 | 25:10
Watch 25:10
Work It Out Wombats!
Summerween/Make it Snow (ASL)
The Wombats create a summer Halloween. / The Wombats build a giant snow globe for Zeke.
Episode: S1 E10 | 25:10
