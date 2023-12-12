100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
You Are Cordially Invited

Highclere Castle

Season 1 Episode 101 | 26m 23s

Visit with Lady Fiona Carnarvon, the 8th Countess of Highclere Castle! Riding together on horseback over the 2000-acre parkland, sipping afternoon tea and viewing the art in several rooms is truly a memorable experience. Classic interior designer Holly Holden discusses the design nuances, history, and architectural details which contribute to these inviting, timeless interiors with Lady Carnarvon.

Aired: 02/05/18 | Expires: 02/05/26
Extras
Watch 26:58
You Are Cordially Invited
Blenheim Castle
This is an invitation to see the pinnacle of authentic elegant, classic design.
Episode: S1 E102 | 26:58
Latest Episodes
Watch 26:58
You Are Cordially Invited
Blenheim Castle
This is an invitation to see the pinnacle of authentic elegant, classic design.
Episode: S1 E102 | 26:58