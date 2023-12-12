Extras
This is an invitation to see the pinnacle of authentic elegant, classic design.
Visit with Lady Fiona Carnarvon, the 8th Countess of Highclere Castle! Riding together on horseback over the 2000-acre parkland, sipping afternoon tea and viewing the art in several rooms is truly a memorable experience. Classic interior designer Holly Holden discusses the design nuances, history, and architectural details which contribute to these inviting, timeless interiors with Lady Carnarvon.