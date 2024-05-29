Officials from the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed a tornado blew through Wayne County on the evening of May 27. The storm uprooted trees and damaged barns in Damascus Township, lasting from 6:20 p.m. to 6:22 p.m. Monday evening.The NWS determined the storm was an EF1 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which ranges from zero to five. Maximum wind speeds reached 90 miles per hour.The Wayne County Director of Emergency Management is asking residents to report storm damage by calling the office at (570) 253-1622.The NWS also confirmed a tornado in Mahanoy City, Schuylkill County later that evening.