8 Shows to Hear This August on WVIA Radio

Turn of the Screw

Saturday, August 5th, 1pm

Benjamin Britten’s mysterious and spellbinding ghost story-turned-opera The Turn of the Screw is next, presented by the Budapest Festival Orchestra under the baton of Iván Fischer in the Béla Bartók National Concert Hall. With a complex and compelling form, Britten’s work is brought to life by an excellent cast that includes Andrew Staples as Peter Quint, Allison Cook as Miss Jessel, Miah Persson as the Governess, and more.

The WFMT Orchestra Series

Sunday, August 6th, 2pm

The WFMT Orchestra Series is a year-round series that combines LA Phil, Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, San Francisco Symphony, and more. This new series combines the Los Angeles Philharmonic (Summer), Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra (Fall), a new to-be-announced orchestra for the Winter quarter, and the San Francisco Symphony (Spring) into a single year-round series.

La sonnambula

Saturday, August 12th, 1pm

New to the series this season, Liège, Belgium’s Opéra Royal de Wallonie takes the stage for a stunning production of Bellini’s La sonnambula. This bel canto favorite stars Jessica Pratt as Amina, Marko Mimica as Count Rodolfo, René Barbera as Elvino, and more. We’re delighted to welcome this exceptional company to the series for the first time!

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

Sunday, August 13th, 2pm

Matthias Pintscher conducts The Mother Goose Suite and Alborada del gracioso by Ravel, along with Debussy’s La Mer. Alexi Kenney plays the Bartok Violin Concerto.

Manon

Saturday, August 19th, 1pm

Following our trip to Belgium, we voyage to sunny Barcelona for two productions from the Gran Teatre del Liceu. First up is Massenet’s Manon, under the baton of Marc Minkowski. Performed in May, 2023, this fresh production features Amina Edris, Pene Pati, Albert Casals, and more.

Rheingau Music Festival – Music of the Romantic era

Sunday, August 20th, 2pm

Are you ready to get into a Romantic mood? And by that, I mean a musically Romantic mood, because all the pieces in today's Deutsche Welle Festival Concert were composed during the Romantic era – the second half of the 19th century.

Nature, love, fantasy worlds – people longed for these things during the Romantic era. Composers were no exception, and two of them were the focus of the opening concert of the Rheingau Music Festival, on June 25, 2022. Antonin Dvorak's rarely heard symphonic poem "The Golden Spinning Wheel" tells a dark fairy tale with a happy ending, while Felix Mendelssohn's one-of-a-kind symphony-cantata "Lobgesang" (Song of Praise) gives thanks to God for leading humanity out of darkness into light. The Frankfurt Radio Symphony Orchestra is conducted by its new music director, Alain Altinoglu.

L’incoronazione di Poppea

Saturday, August 26th, 1pm

Then, we stay to hear Monteverdi’s last opera, L’incoronazione di Poppea led by none other than Jordi Savall, with members of Le Concert des Nations and the Gran Teatre del Liceu Orchestra. David Hansen stars as Nero, with Julie Fuchs as the empress-to-be Poppea, alongside a long cast of exceptional singers. Not to be missed!

The WFMT Orchestra Series

Sunday, August 27th, 2pm

