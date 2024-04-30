6 Shows to Hear This May on WVIA Radio

John Adams's El Niño

Saturday, May 4, 1pm

Marin Alsop; Julia Bullock (Soprano), Daniela Mack (Mezzo-Soprano), Davóne Tines (Bass-Baritone), Key’mon W. Murrah (Countertenor), Siman Chung (Countertenor), Eric Jurenas (Countertenor)

Puccini's Madama Butterfly

Saturday, May 11, 1pm

Xian Zhang; Asmik Grigorian (Cio-Cio-San), Jonathan Tetelman (Pinkerton), Elizabeth DeShong (Suzuki), Lucas Meachem (Sharpless)

Kevin Puts's The Hours

Saturday, May 18, 1pm

Kensho Watanabe; Renée Fleming (Clarissa Vaughan), Joyce DiDonato (Virginia Woolf), Kelli O’Hara (Laura Brown), Kyle Ketelsen (Richard), Sean Panikkar (Leonard Woolf), Brandon Cedel (Dan Brown), William Burden (Louis)

Puccini's La Fanciulla del West

Saturday, May 25, 1pm

Marco Armiliato; Eva-Maria Westbroek (Minnie), Jonas Kaufmann (Dick Johnson), Željko Lučić (Jack Rance), Carlo Bosi (Nick), Michael Todd Simpson (Sonora), Matthew Rose (Ashby), Oren Gradus (Jake Wallace)

Concierto

Sundays at 2pm

Concierto presents classical music in English and in Spanish. Music by Spanish and Latin American composers is alternated with classical favorites performed by Hispanic artists. Concierto is the first classical music program to specifically target Latino listeners. Host Frank Dominguez presents classical music in English and in Spanish. Music by Spanish and Latin American composers such as Enrique Granados and Astor Piazzolla is alternated with classical favorites performed by Hispanic artists such as conductor Gustavo Dudamel, pianist Gabriela Montero, guitarist Manuel Barrueco, and singer Placido Domingo. Through its bilingual presentation, Concierto provides an entry point for Latinos interested in learning more about classical music. It also appeals to Hispanics already familiar with classical music by celebrating the diversity of their culture and its contributions to classical music.

Scott Simon hosts Alan Seeger: Instrument of Destiny

Sunday, May 26th, Noon

From the trenches of The Great War, Alan Seeger's poems, letters and diaries spring to life in the voices of Cathedral Choir of St. John the Divine. Recorded just before lockdown in the Cathedral, Patrick Zimmerli's new oratorio "Alan Seeger: Instrument of Destiny" fuses Seeger's formal writing with monkish chants and 20th Century music. Scott Simon hosts this moving hour of tribute to all those who saw combat, and those who awaited them at home.