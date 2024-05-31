9 Shows to Hear This June on WVIA Radio

Cinderella

Saturday, June 1, 1pm

Abridged English-language version by Kelley Rourke. Performance from January 1, 2022. Emmanuel Villaume; Isabel Leonard (Cinderella), Emily D'Angelo (Prince Charming), Stephanie Blythe (Madame de la Haltière), Laurent Naouri (Pandolfe), Jessica Pratt (Fairy Godmother)

Orfeo Ed Euridice

Saturday, June 8, 1pm

(Season Finale of the Met) - Christian Curnyn; Anthony Roth Costanzo (Orfeo), Ying Fang (Euridice), Elena Villalón (Amore)

Guillaume Tell at the Vienna State Opera

Saturday, June 15, 1pm

This production stars Roberto Frontali in the title role of the Swiss folk hero, with John Osborn as Arnold and Lisette Oropesa staring as Mathilde. Under the skilled direction of Bertrand de Billy, the Vienna State Opera Orchestra and Chorus deliver a riveting performance of Rossini’s final opera, which tells the story of Tell’s fight for Swiss freedom.

Die Frau ohne Schatten

Saturday, June 22, 1pm

With Andreas Schager, Elza van den Heever, and Tanja Ariane Baumgartner leading the cast, and Christian Thielemann at the helm, audiences will be transported into the heart of a mystical narrative. This opera, renowned for its intricate psychological depth and lavish score, weaves a tale of a fairy empress on a quest to gain a shadow—symbolizing her desire for motherhood and human connection.

The Fairy Queen

Saturday, June 29, 1pm

Performed by Les Arts Florissants as part of the Utrecht Early Music Festival. This production, conducted by Paul Agnew, features a dynamic cast including Paulina Francisco and Georgia Burashko. A baroque interpretation of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, this semi-opera combines Purcell’s exquisite music with spoken drama and dance, celebrating the enchantment and complexities of love in a fantastical setting.

Concierto

Sundays at 2pm

Concierto presents classical music in English and in Spanish. Music by Spanish and Latin American composers is alternated with classical favorites performed by Hispanic artists. Concierto is the first classical music program to specifically target Latino listeners. Host Frank Dominguez presents classical music in English and in Spanish. Music by Spanish and Latin American composers such as Enrique Granados and Astor Piazzolla is alternated with classical favorites performed by Hispanic artists such as conductor Gustavo Dudamel, pianist Gabriela Montero, guitarist Manuel Barrueco, and singer Placido Domingo.

Juneteenth Specials

Modern Notebook Special - Juneteenth

Wednesday, June 19, 10am

This special edition of Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline features a mix of music for Juneteenth, including Shelley Washington’s “BLACK MARY,” inspired by the Black American historical figure Stagecoach Mary; music by Courtney Bryan including her “Secondline for Black Love;” Nia Imani Franklin’s re-imagining of Aphrodite as “Afro-Dite;” and Alice Coltrane’s “Prema.”

Plus works by Nathalie Joachim and Shawn E. Okpebholo inspired by historical moments in Black History; and the Piano Concerto No. 1 by Adolphus Hailstork, whose music draws on the composer’s experience as an African American and his own love of jazz and blues music.

Also featuring music by Anthony R. Green, Carlos Simon, Rhiannon Giddens, George Lewis, and Jessie Montgomery; and performances by Ensemble Pi, fivebyfive, harpist Ashley Jackson with The Harlem Chamber Players, PUBLIQuartet, saxophonist Jeffrey Leung, cellist Seth Parker Woods, pianist Stewart Goodyear with the Buffalo Philharmonic, baritone Will Liverman, and more.Stewart Goodyear with the Buffalo Philharmonic, baritone Will Liverman, and more.

American Landscapes - African American Composers

Wednesday, June 19, 12pm

The rich history of American music would be considerably less rich and vibrant without the contributions of African Americans. In fact, it would probably sound completely different. This week a selection of works by black Americans. Composers include William Grant Still, Scott Joplin, George Walker and others.

Rhythm Atlas Black Music Month / Juneteenth Special

Wednesday, June 19, 1pm

On this special EVERGREEN edition of The Rhythm Atlas, we celebrate African American Music Appreciation Month and Juneteenth. African American Music Appreciation Month - also known as Black Music Month - honors the African American musical inventions that are woven into the fabric of our nation’s artistic heritage. You’ll hear a wide variety of African American musical styles in the show: spirituals, blues, jazz, R&B, New Orleans brass band, zydeco, and more. The three songs in the second set are all about the ongoing pursuit of freedom and justice through music from the Civil Rights Movement in the United States in the 1960s and the Anti-Apartheid Movement in South Africa - and worldwide - in the 1970s and 80s. The song by Fannie Lou Hamer was recorded at a civil rights meeting in 1963. The Staples Singers' song "Freedom Highway" was inspired by the Selma to Montgomery March in 1965, and recorded live only two weeks after that march.