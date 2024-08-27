15 Shows to Hear This September on WVIA Radio

The Queen of Spades

Saturday, September 6, 1pm

The Queen of Spades takes the stage at The National Theater of Munich under the direction of Aziz Shokhakimov. This opera navigates the dark and obsessive tale of Hermann, performed by Brandon Jovanovich in a story of desire, gambling, and the supernatural. Asmik Grigorian and Roman Burdenko join in the performance of what some say is Tchaikovsky’s greatest work.

Highway 1, USA and The Dwarf

Saturday, September 13, 1pm

The WFMT Opera Series continues with an exciting double bill from LA Opera pairing William Grant Still’s Highway 1, USA and Alexander Zemlinsky’s The Dwarf. Highway 1, USA explores themes of family and sacrifice, with a compelling narrative of a couple striving to provide a better future for their son. The production stars Nicole Heaston, Norman Garrett, and Chaz’men Williams-Ali. Based on Oscar Wilde’s story, Zemlinsky’s The Dwarf tells a dark tale of love and vanity. Rodrick Dixon sings the title character, Erica Petrocelli appears as Donna Clara, with Kristinn Sigmundsson as Don Estoban and Emily Magee as Ghita. James Conlon conducts.

Tristan und Isolde

Saturday, September 20, 1pm

Richard Wagner’s Tristan und Isolde delves into a profound and tragic love story, exploring the intense and mystical bond between the two lovers. Presented at the Bayreuth Festival , this production features Andreas Schager as Tristan and Camilla Nylund as Isolde, with Günther Groissböck, Olafur Sigurdarson, and Victoria Karkacheva as Brangäne. Semyon Bychkov conducts this exceptional interpretation of Wagner’s work, renowned for its rich orchestration and emotional depth.

Madama Butterfly

Saturday, September 27, 1pm

We travel to the famed Aix-en-Provence Festival in France for a three-week visit starting with Puccini’s Madama Butterfly, a heart-wrenching tale of love and betrayal. This opera tells the story of Cio-Cio-San, portrayed by Ermonela Jaho, a young Japanese woman who marries an American naval officer, played by Adam Smith, only to be abandoned, leading to tragic consequences. Mihoko Fujimura and Lionel Lhote join in this poignant production conducted by Daniele Rustioni.

Concierto

Sundays at 2pm

Concierto presents classical music in English and in Spanish. Music by Spanish and Latin American composers is alternated with classical favorites performed by Hispanic artists. Concierto is the first classical music program to specifically target Latino listeners. Host Frank Dominguez presents classical music in English and in Spanish. Music by Spanish and Latin American composers such as Enrique Granados and Astor Piazzolla is alternated with classical favorites performed by Hispanic artists such as conductor Gustavo Dudamel, pianist Gabriela Montero, guitarist Manuel Barrueco, and singer Placido Domingo. Through its bilingual presentation, Concierto provides an entry point for Latinos interested in learning more about classical music. It also appeals to Hispanics already familiar with classical music by celebrating the diversity of their culture and its contributions to classical music.

With Good Reason

Sundays at 7:30am beginning September 1

Listeners call With Good Reason "the best way to make a long drive fly by" and "a much-needed forum." Each week scholars explore the worlds of literature, science, the arts, politics, history, and business through lively discussion with ever curious host Sarah McConnell. From reparations and global warming, to the unique worlds of comic books and wine-making, With Good Reason is always surprising, challenging and fun.

HarmonyTALK

Sundays at 4:30pm beginning September 1

Hosts Gregory Frigoletto, Lisa Champeau and Todd Stephens bring you amazing stories, both regional and local, on a dazzling array of topics; each episode tells stories that inform and excite the listeners about Dreamers & Doers from all walks of life... the arts, science, social and environmental impact, entrepreneurship, invention, sports, history, technology, discovery and more.

Pop Shop

Saturdays at 6pm beginning September 7

Misericordia University professors Alan Austin and Patrick Hamilton are your guides to everything “pop culture,” from movies, to games, to toys, and so much more, the guys take a witty, sometimes irreverent deep dive into the pop culture lexicon and take you along for the ride. Fun, Games and Misbehavior…public radio style.

Mixed Bag Saturday

Saturdays at 7pm beginning September 7

Host George Graham brings the award-winning radio program Mixed Bag to Saturday nights! Hear rock, bluegrass, world, celtic music and more on your program of musical discovery on a brand new night! WVIA's longest-running program, Mixed Bag provides the region's musicians an outlet for creative, contemporary music.

Labor Day Specials - Monday, 9/2

10 a.m. - CONCERT IN THE PARK

Enjoy a “concert in the park” wherever you are this Labor Day. In this hour-long celebratory concert, Bill Burkhardt, of WTIP North Shore Community Radio, brings you the music of U.S. Marine, Navy, Army, Air Force and Coast Guard Bands, the University of Michigan Band and the Eastman Wind Ensemble, interspersed with a brief narrative history of the holiday.

11 a.m. - THE SCORE - WORKPLACES

This week on The Score with Edmund Stone Workplaces, not everyone works in a cubicle. We listen to music from films about American workplaces, Norma Rae, On the Waterfront, The Artist and more. We commemorate Labor Day, on the next edition of The Score.

NOON - WIND & RHYTHM - LABOR OMNIA VINCIT

This week we are celebrating Labor Day with songs about the American worker. It was 1894 that Congress passed and President Grover Cleveland signed into law an act making the first Monday in September a legal holiday to honor workers. To join in with that celebration, we’ll hear music inspired by workers.

1 p.m. - FROM THE VAULT - LABOR DAY

This episode is themed for Labor Day—4 pieces dealing with railroads, automobiles, port cities and power generation. The works are Aaron Copland’s John Henry, David Gillingham’s Internal Combustion, George Frederick McKay’s Harbor Narrative and Graeme Koehne’s Powerhouse.

8 p.m. - JAZZ AND THE AMERICAN SPIRIT

Jazz and the American Spirit examines the great stories of Jazz across America by looking at and listening to the musicians who have created it. Hosted by saxophonist and University of Central Florida Director of Jazz Studies Jeff Rupert.

9 p.m. - Chenango Sessions - Songs of Labor

