6 Shows to Hear this October on WVIA Radio

La clemenza di Tito

Saturday, October 5, 1pm

La clemenza di Tito is next up at Aix-en-Provence. Offering a story of mercy and forgiveness set in ancient Rome, the opera explores the complex relationships and political intrigue surrounding Emperor Titus. Pene Pati stars as Tito, with Karine Deshayes as Vitellia and Marianne Cresbassa as Sesto.

Samson

Saturday, October 12, 1pm

We wrap up our visit to southern France with Jean-Philippe Rameau’s Samson, performed with the Pygmalion Ensemble. This baroque masterpiece recounts the biblical hero’s struggle against the Philistines, with Jarrett Ott as Samson and Jacquelyn Stucker as Delilah. Conductor Raphaël Pichon leads both the Mozart and Rameau productions.

The Shining

Saturday, October 19, 1pm

The Lyric Opera of Kansas City brings The Shining by Paul Moravec to their first appearance as part of the WFMT Opera Series. An adaptation of Stephen King’s horror novel, opera relates the story of Jack Torrance, performed by Edward Parks, and his descent into madness at the isolated Overlook Hotel. Kelly Daduce stars as Wendy Torrance, with Aubrey Allicock as Dick Halloran and Roger Honeywell as Lloyd the Bartender. Gerard Schwarz conducts this gripping psychological narrative, blending supernatural elements with intense drama.

La Sonnambula

Saturday, October 26, 1pm

La Sonnambula, a pastoral tale of love and sleepwalking. Dilbèr stars as Amina, with Antonino Siragusa as Elvino and ZHANG Wenwei as Il Conte Rodolfo.

Concierto

Sundays, 2pm

Concierto is the first classical music program to specifically target Latino listeners. Host Frank Dominguez presents classical music in English and in Spanish. Music by Spanish and Latin American composers such as Enrique Granados and Astor Piazzolla is alternated with classical favorites performed by Hispanic artists such as conductor Gustavo Dudamel, pianist Gabriela Montero, guitarist Manuel Barrueco, and singer Placido Domingo. Through its bilingual presentation, Concierto provides an entry point for Latinos interested in learning more about classical music. It also appeals to Hispanics already familiar with classical music by celebrating the diversity of their culture and its contributions to classical music.

Aging Together in PA Town Hall: Elder Justice & Dignity

Sunday, October 13, Noon

Pennsylvania is home to more than 3.4 million older adults, the fifth highest total in the country, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Aging. Currently one in four Pennsylvanians is age 60 and older. By 2030, this number will rise to one in three. In response to that, WVIA and WITF are assembling a panel of experts to discuss Pennsylvania's 10-year plan to meet the needs of the Commonwealth's older adults and the circumstances that led to its inception. We'll explore the challenges faced by older citizens and their caregivers, what services are currently available in our area, and how we can work together to ensure the safety, dignity and joys of aging in PA.

