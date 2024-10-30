12 Shows to Hear this November on WVIA Radio

La Sonnambula

Saturday, November 2 - 1pm

Vincenzo Bellini’s La Sonnambula, a pastoral tale of love and sleepwalking. Dilbèr stars as Amina, with Antonino Siragusa as Elvino and ZHANG Wenwei as Il Conte Rodolfo.

LINGFENG

LAN Huahua

Saturday, November 9 - 1pm

LAN Huahua by Zhang Qianyi, is next in the series. This modern Chinese opera blends traditional Chinese elements with contemporary themes, and features performances from ZHAO Lili and GUAN Zhijing.

Der Fliegende Holländer

Saturday, November 16 - 1pm

A Beijing production of Richard Wagner’s Der Fliegende Holländer and the story of the cursed ghost ship captain seeking redemption through true love, with Ólafur Sigurdarson as the Holländer and Diana Lamar as Senta.

Un Ballo in Maschera

Saturday, November 23 - 1pm

Marius Manea stars as Gustav III, with Karine Babajanyan as Amelia and Lado Ataneli as Renato. LÜ Jia conducts this intense performance.

Capriccio

Saturday, November 30th - 1pm

Conducted by Christian Thielemann, one of the world’s leading operatic interpreters, Richard Strauss’s Capriccio delves into the nature of art and the rivalry between words and music. In this performance from the Salzburg Festival we hear Elsa Dreisig starring as The Countess, with Bo Skovhus as The Count, and Sebastian Kohlhepp as Flamand.

Concierto

Sundays at 2 p.m.

Concierto is the first classical music program to specifically target Latino listeners. Host Frank Dominguez presents classical music in English and in Spanish. Music by Spanish and Latin American composers such as Enrique Granados and Astor Piazzolla is alternated with classical favorites performed by Hispanic artists such as conductor Gustavo Dudamel, pianist Gabriela Montero, guitarist Manuel Barrueco, and singer Placido Domingo. Through its bilingual presentation, Concierto provides an entry point for Latinos interested in learning more about classical music. It also appeals to Hispanics already familiar with classical music by celebrating the diversity of their culture and its contributions to classical music.

THANKSGIVING DAY - November 28th

10 a.m. - Every Good Thing

This Thanksgiving, host Andrea Blain and classical music fans from around the country take time to give thanks and celebrate one of life's most meaningful gifts: music. Audiences will hear listeners from across the U.S. share stories about their favorite classical music pieces.

11 a.m. - Wind & Rhythm - The Gathering Place at Thanksgiving

The hymn “We Gather Together” was written in 1597 to celebrate the Dutch victory over the Spanish in a war of national liberation against the King of Spain who forbade Dutch Protestants the right to gather for worship. It is now popularly associated with Thanksgiving Day in America and is often sung at family meals and religious services on that day. Wind & Rhythm uses the spirit of this freedom to express all viewpoints in its slogan, "the gathering place for people who love band music" to invite all music lovers to share in the wonderful wind band community spirit.

Noon - The Score w/Edmund Stone - Not Another Bite

This week on The Score, we celebrate Thanksgiving from a different perspective with Not Another Bite – gastronomic overindulgence in movies. Join us for a rye look at movies celebrating cuisine, including Babette’s Feast, The Joy Luck Club, Charlie & the Chocolate Factory, and Julie and Julia on the next edition of The Score with Edmund Stone.

1 p.m. - Classical Guitar Alive - Music of Thanksgiving

This week’s edition of CLASSICAL GUITAR ALIVE! features music for Thanksgiving, and an interview with Grammy winner David Russell, who talks about his charitable organization which finances wells for drinking water in Africa.

The program begins with “recycled” music of Johann Sebastian Bach: We Thank Thee, Lord, We Thank Thee, from cantata #29 also exists in versions for solo lute, solo violin, and organ with orchestra. This arrangement features Christopher Parkening with the L.A. Chamber Orchestra, led by Paul Shure.

One of early 19th Century Vienna’s most celebrated virtuosos was Mauro Giuliani. Pepe Romero performs his Guitar Concerto #2 with the Acad. Of St. Martin In-The-Fields, Neville Marriner conducting.

Perhaps the oldest continuos musical tradition is the setting of Psalms to music. New York-based classical/jazz guitarist/lutenist performs his setting of Psalm 100, the Psalm of Thanksgiving, with flutist Jayna Nelson. Contemporary Brazilian composer/performer Paulo Bellinati wrote his Chuva e Mar, or Rain & Sea, as a musical depiction of a storm over the ocean. The piece is dedicated to another Brazilian composer, Heitor Villa-Lobos. Closing the program is Ronald Ravenscroft/John & B.J. Sutherland’s arrangement of the American hymn tune Simple Gifts, performed by Christopher Parkening.

8 p.m. - Jazz & The American Spirit - “Thanksgiving Jazz”

Jeff Rupert celebrates Thanksgiving in a swingin’ style by giving thanks through jazz. On the playlist are Wynton Marsalis, John Coltrane, Vince Guraldi, Stan Getz, Maceo Parker and more.

9 p.m. - The Appetizer Radio Show - Friendsgiving

In this holiday season, when there aren't as many themed programs for the Thanksgiving holiday, we invite listeners to enjoy music that celebrates friends, family and the people in our lives that make life worth living. A curated selection of great recently released album cuts from indie rock's Damien Dempsey, Brett Lee Miller, Brandi Carlile, Elliott Park and much more.

