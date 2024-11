5 Shows to Hear This December on WVIA Radio

Die Frau Ohne Schatten

Saturday, December 7th, 1pm

Yannick Nézet-Séguin; Elza van den Heever (Empress), Lise Lindstrom (Dyer’s Wife), Nina Stemme (Nurse), Michael Volle (Barak), Russell Thomas (Emperor), Ryan Speedo Green (Spirit Messenger)

Grounded

Saturday, December 14th, 1pm

Yannick Nézet-Séguin; Emily D’Angelo (Jess), Ben Bliss (Eric), Ellie Dehn (Also Jess), Kyle Miller (Sensor)

The Magic Flute

Saturday, December 21st, 1pm

J. David Jackson; Duke Kim (Tamino), Emily Pogorelc (Pamina), Sean Michael Plumb (Papageno), Kathryn Lewek (Queen of the Night), Peixin Chen (Sarastro)

Hansel and Gretel

Saturday, December 28th, 1pm

Performance from December 25, 1982. Thomas Fulton; Frederica von Stade (Hansel), Judith Blegen (Gretel), Rosalind Elias (Witch), Jean Kraft (Gertrud), Michael Devlin (Peter), Betsy Norden (Dew Fairy), Diane Kesling (Sandman)

Concierto

Sundays, 2pm

Concierto presents classical music in English and in Spanish. Music by Spanish and Latin American composers such as Enrique Granados and Astor Piazzolla is alternated with classical favorites performed by Hispanic artists such as conductor Gustavo Dudamel, pianist Gabriela Montero, guitarist Manuel Barrueco, and singer Placido Domingo.