6 Shows to Hear This January on WVIA Radio

Les Contes D'Hoffmann

Saturday, January 4, 1pm

Marco Armiliato; Benjamin Bernheim (Hoffmann), Christian Van Horn (Four Villains), Vasilisa Berzhanskaya (Nicklausse/The Muse), Pretty Yende (Antonia/Stella), Erin Morley (Olympia), Clémentine Margaine (Giulietta), Aaron Blake (Four Servants)

Rigoletto

Saturday, January 11, 1pm

Maurizio Benini; Luca Salsi (Rigoletto), Erin Morley (Gilda), Pene Pati (Duke of Mantua), Soloman Howard (Sparafucile), Rihab Chaieb (Maddalena)

Tosca

Saturday, January 18, 1pm

Yannick Nézet-Séguin; Lise Davidsen (Tosca), Freddie De Tommaso (Cavaradossi), Quinn Kelsey (Scarpia), Patrick Carfizzi (Sacristan)

Aida

Saturday, January 25, 1pm

Yannick Nézet-Séguin; Angel Blue (Aida), Piotr Beczała (Radamès), Judit Kutasi (Amneris), Quinn Kelsey (Amonasro), Dmitry Belosselskiy (Ramfis), Morris Robinson (King)

Concierto

Sundays at 2pm

Concierto presents classical music in English and in Spanish. Music by Spanish and Latin American composers is alternated with classical favorites performed by Hispanic artists. Concierto is the first classical music program to specifically target Latino listeners. Host Frank Dominguez presents classical music in English and in Spanish. Music by Spanish and Latin American composers such as Enrique Granados and Astor Piazzolla is alternated with classical favorites performed by Hispanic artists such as conductor Gustavo Dudamel, pianist Gabriela Montero, guitarist Manuel Barrueco, and singer Placido Domingo. Through its bilingual presentation, Concierto provides an entry point for Latinos interested in learning more about classical music. It also appeals to Hispanics already familiar with classical music by celebrating the diversity of their culture and its contributions to classical music.

NPR’s Live Special Coverage of The Inauguration of President Donald J. Trump

Monday, January 20, 11am-1pm