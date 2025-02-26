6 Shows to Hear this March on WVIA Radio

Carmen

Saturday, March 1, 1pm

Celebrating the 150th anniversary of Bizet's opera with a performance from January 16, 2010 - Yannick Nézet-Séguin; Elīna Garanča (Carmen), Roberto Alagna (Don Jose), Barbara Frittoli (Micaela), Teddy Tahu Rhodes (Escamillo)

La Boheme

Saturday, March 8, 1pm

Alexander Soddy; Kristina Mkhitaryan (Mimì), Joseph Calleja (Rodolfo), Brittany Renee (Musetta), Luca Micheletti (Marcello), Nicolas Testé (Colline), Gihoon Kim (Schaunard), Donald Maxwell (Benoit/Alcindoro)

Fidelio

Saturday, March 15, 1pm

Susanna Mälkki; Lise Davidsen (Leonore), David Butt Philip (Florestan), René Pape (Rocco), Tomasz Konieczny (Don Pizarro), Ying Fang (Marzelline), Magnus Dietrich (Jaquino), Stephen Milling (Don Fernando)

Double Bill: L'enfant Et Les Sortileges / Les Mamelles De Tiresias

Saturday, March 22, 1pm

Celebrating the 100th anniversary of Ravel's opera with a performance from February 28, 1981 - Manuel Rosenthal; Hilda Harris (Child), Ruth Welting (Fire), Gail Robinson (Princess) / Catherine Malfitano (Thérèse, Fortuneteller), David Holloway (Husband)

Moby Dick

Saturday, March 29, 1pm

Karen Kamensek; Brandon Jovanovich (Captain Ahab), Stephen Costello (Greenhorn), Peter Mattei (Starbuck), Ryan Speedo Green (Queequeg), Janai Brugger (Pip), Malcolm MacKenzie (Stubb), William Burden (Flask)

Concierto

Sundays, 2pm

Concierto is the first classical music program to specifically target Latino listeners. Host Frank Dominguez presents classical music in English and in Spanish. Music by Spanish and Latin American composers such as Enrique Granados and Astor Piazzolla is alternated with classical favorites performed by Hispanic artists such as conductor Gustavo Dudamel, pianist Gabriela Montero, guitarist Manuel Barrueco, and singer Placido Domingo. Through its bilingual presentation, Concierto provides an entry point for Latinos interested in learning more about classical music. It also appeals to Hispanics already familiar with classical music by celebrating the diversity of their culture and its contributions to classical music.