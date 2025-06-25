12 Shows to Hear This July on WVIA Radio

Les Fêtes d'Hébé / Jean-Philippe Rameau

Saturday, July 5th, 1pm

From Les Arts Florissants and Opéra Comique in Paris, France. Emmanuelle de Negri, (Hébé / The Naiad); Lea Desandre (Sapho / Iphise / Eglé); Ana Vieira Leite (Cupid / A Spartan woman / The stream / A shepherdess); Antonin Rondepierre (Thélème); Cyril Auvity (The stream / Lycurgue); Marc Mauillon (Momus / Mercure); Lisandro Abadie (Eurilas / Alcée); Renato Dolcini (Hymas / Tirtée); Matthieu Walendzik (The river); Les Arts Florissants; William Christie, conductor.

Manon Lescaut / Daniel Auber

Saturday, July 12th, 1pm

From Teatro Regio in Turin, Italy. Rocío Pérez (Manon Lescaut); Sébastien Guèze (Des Grieux); Armando Noguera (Le Marquis d'Hérigny); Francesco Salvadori (Lescaut); Manuela Custer (Madame Bancelin); Guillaume Andrieux (Monsieur Renaud); Lamia Beuque (Marguerite); Anicio Zorzi Giustiniani (Gervais); Paolo Battaglia ( Monsieur Durozeau); Tyler Zimmermann (Sergeant); José Medina (A Bourgeois); Albina Tonkikh (Zaby); Chorus and Orchestra of Teatro Regio, Turin; Guillaume Tourniaire, conductor.

Manon / Jules Massenet

Saturday, July 19th, 1pm

From Teatro Regio in Turin, Italy. Ekaterina Bakanova (Manon Lescaut); Atalla Ayan (Le Chevalier des Grieux); Björn Bürger (Lescaut); Roberto Scandiuzzi (Le Comte des Grieux); Thomas Morris (Guillot de Morfontaine); Allen Boxer (Brétigny); Ugo Rabec (Innkeeper); Olivia Doray (Poussette); Marie Kalinine (Javotte); Lilia Istratii (Rosette); Chorus and Orchestra of Teatro Regio, Turin; Evelino Pidò, conductor.

Manon Lescaut / Giacomo Puccini

Saturday, July 26th, 1pm

From Teatro Regio in Turin, Italy. Erika Grimaldi (Manon Lescaut); Roberto Aronica (Des Grieux); Alessandro Luongo (Lescaut); Carlo Lepore (Geronte); Giuseppe Infantino (Edmondo); Didier Pieri (Lamplighter / Dance Master); Reut Ventorero (A singer); Janusz Nosek (Sergeant); Lorenzo Battagion (Captain); Chorus and Orchestra of Teatro Regio, Turin; Renato Palumbo, conductor.

Concierto

Sundays, 2pm

Concierto is the first classical music program to specifically target Latino listeners. Host Frank Dominguez presents classical music in English and in Spanish. Music by Spanish and Latin American composers such as Enrique Granados and Astor Piazzolla is alternated with classical favorites performed by Hispanic artists such as conductor Gustavo Dudamel, pianist Gabriela Montero, guitarist Manuel Barrueco, and singer Placido Domingo. Through its bilingual presentation, Concierto provides an entry point for Latinos interested in learning more about classical music. It also appeals to Hispanics already familiar with classical music by celebrating the diversity of their culture and its contributions to classical music.

July 4th Specials

American Landscapes/Independence Day

Friday, July 4th,10 a.m.

Music in Celebration of July 4th. Composers include John Williams, Morton Gould and William Grant Still.

Feminine Fusion - Celebrating Independence

Friday, July 4th,11 a.m.

“Freedom lies in being bold.” – Robert Frost

Independence Day. The day the founders declared the start of a new nation, and a new philosophy that would one day mark us as global leader. Part of what marks now, as it did then, was the diversity in our population. On this episode we have music from American women that highlights the path we have travelled thus far - and shines a light on the path that lies ahead. These works range from the frontier, to the busy streets of New York City.

Heifitz On Air - Independence Day

Friday, July 4th, Noon

Our international cast of outstanding students all come together to honor the Stars and Stripes, both in our Staunton hometown AND in the Charlottesville presidential home of founding father James Monroe. We’ll investigate and celebrate the roots and branches of American music, from Bill Monroe to Leonard Bernstein, to this amazing two-violin version of John Philip Sousa…on this star-spangled edition of Heifetz On Air.

From the Vault - American Music II

Friday, July 4th,1 p.m.

This is a program that can be used for 4th of July programming or any other time. Morton Gould's Star-Spangled Overture from his 1976 American Ballads opens the show. Next is Randall Thompson's The Testament of Freedom, a setting of the words of Thomas Jefferson that came at a time when American needed it during the Second World War. The show concludes with Don Gillis's Star-Spangled Symphony. Gillis was a composer whose career had some similarities with the career of Gould.

Sound Ideas - Happy Birthday USA!

Friday, July 4th, 8 p.m.

It's summer in the USA, which means Independence Day is just around the corner. While the sounds of patriotism, fireworks, BBQs, and more than one bottle of beer will be evident, there is a common soundtrack to this special day, typically performed by the local Pops orchestra. Today, we too will hear a soundtrack, but one from a slightly different perspective. The United States of America has been labeled an experiment in democracy in the ongoing search of a more perfect union. In this hour, we will dig the sounds of those whose are looking to reflect on what has been with an eye, or perhaps more accurately, an ear for a more perfect expression.

The Atomic Hour - High Treason

Friday, July 4th, 9 p.m.

American Artists butt heads with the Best of the British Invasion! Johnny Horton Makes Folklore!

The Arcadia Chorale Presents Johann Sebastian Bach’s Mass in B Minor

Sunday, July 20th, 2pm

Johann Sebastian Bach’s Mass in B Minor was not commissioned or created for a specific occasion, but rather compiled by the composer near the end of his life as a bold statement to serve as his legacy. The Mass consists of 27 movements, showcasing a range of styles and forms, including single and double fugues, sacred motets, Gregorian chant, arias, duets, and double choruses. The material in the Mass spans over 25 years of composition; taken as a whole, it presents a comprehensive summary of Bach’s music for the voice. In combining his own pre-existing work with new material, Bach created one of the greatest masterpieces of Western sacred music.

