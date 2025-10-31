17 Shows to Hear This November on WVIA Radio

Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg / Wagner

Saturday, November 1, 1pm

From Bayreuth Festival in Bayreuth, Germany. Georg Zeepenfeld (Hans Sachs), Jongmin Park (Veit Pgoner), Martin Koch (Kunz Vogelgesang), Werner Van Mechelen (Konrad Nachtigall), Michael Nagy (Sixtus Beckmesser), Jordan Shanahan (Fritz Kothner), Daniel Jenz (Balthasar Zorn), Matthew Newlin(Ulrich Eisslinger), Gideon Poppe (Augustin Moser), Alexander Grassauer (Hermann Ortel), Tijl Faveyts (Hans Shwatz), Patrick Zielke (Hans Foltz), Michael Spyres (Walther von Stolzing), Matthias Stier (David), Christina Nilsson (Eva), Christa Mayer (Magdalena), Tobias Kehrer (a night watchman), Bayreuth Festival Chorus, Bayreuth Festival Orchestra, Danele Gatti (conductor).

Parsifal / Wagner

Saturday, November 8, 1pm

From Bayreuth Festival in Bayreuth, Germany. Andreas Schager (Parsifal), Michael Volle (Armfortas), Tobias Kehrer (Titurel), Georg Zeppenfeld (Gurnemanz), Jordan Shanahan (Klingsor), Ekaterina Gubanova (Kundry), Daniel Jenz (1st Knight of the Grail), Tijl Faveyts (2nd Knight of the Grail), Lavinia Dames (1st Esquire), Margaret Plummer (2nd Esquire), Gideon Poppe (3rd Esquire), Matthew Newlin (4th Esquire), Evelin Novak (flowermaiden), Catalina Bertucci (flowermaiden), Victoria Randem (flowermaiden), Marie Henriette Reinhold (flowermaiden), Bayreuth Festival Chorus, Bayreuth Festival Orchestra, Pablo Heras-Casado (conductor)

Lohengrin / Wagner

Saturday, November 15, 1pm

From Bayreuth Festival in Bayreuth, Germany. Piotr Beczala (Lohengrin), Mika Kares (Heinrich der Vogler), Elza van den Heever (Elsa of Brabant), Ólafur Sigurðarson (Friedrich von Telramund), Miina-Liisa Värelä (Ortrud), Michael Kupfer-Radecky (King’s Herald), Martin Koch (first nobleman of Brabant), Felix Pacher (third nobleman of Brabant), Markus Suihkonen (fourth nobleman of Brabant), Bayreuth Festival Chorus, Thomas Eitier-de Lint (chorus director), Bayreuth Festival Orchestra, Christian Thielemann (conductor)

Iolanta / Tchaikovsky

Saturday, November 23, 1pm

From Vienna State Opera in Vienna, Austria. Sonya Yoncheva (blind daughter of King René), Ivo Stanchev (René, King of Provence), Boris Pinkhasovich (Robert, Duke of Burgundy), Dmytro Popov (Count Vaudémont), Attila Mokus (Ibn-Hakia), Daniel Jez (Alméric), Simonas Strazdas (Bertrand), Monika Bohinec (Marta), Maria Nazarova (Brigitta), Daria Sushkova (Laura), Vienna State Opera Chorus, Tugan Sokhiev (conductor)

Arabella / Strauss

Saturday, November 30, 1pm

From Vienna State Opera in Vienna, Austria. Camilla Nylund (Arabella), Sabine Devieilhe (Zdenka), Michael Volle (Mandruka), Margaret Plummer (Adelaide), Wolfgang Bankl (Count Waldner), Michael Laurenz (Matteo), Vienna State Opera Chorus, Vienna State Opera Orchestra, Christian Thielemann (conductor)

Concierto

Sundays, 2pm

Concierto is the first classical music program to specifically target Latino listeners. Host Frank Dominguez presents classical music in English and in Spanish. Music by Spanish and Latin American composers such as Enrique Granados and Astor Piazzolla is alternated with classical favorites performed by Hispanic artists such as conductor Gustavo Dudamel, pianist Gabriela Montero, guitarist Manuel Barrueco, and singer Placido Domingo. Through its bilingual presentation, Concierto provides an entry point for Latinos interested in learning more about classical music. It also appeals to Hispanics already familiar with classical music by celebrating the diversity of their culture and its contributions to classical music.

Thanksgiving Specials

CLASSICAL GUITAR ALIVE! – MUSIC FOR THANKSGIVING

Thursday, November 27, 10am

This week’s edition of CLASSICAL GUITAR ALIVE! features music by Bach, Giuliani, Torroba, Patrick Roux, and interviews with composer Frederick Hand, Grammy-winning guitarist David Russell, who talks about his charitable organization which finances wells for drinking water in Africa.

WIND & RHYTHM – THE GATHERING PLACE AT THANKSGIVING

Thursday, November 27, 11am

The hymn “We Gather Together” was written in 1597 to celebrate the Dutch victory over the Spanish in a war of national liberation against the King of Spain who forbade Dutch Protestants the right to gather for worship. It is now popularly associated with Thanksgiving Day in America and is often sung at family meals and religious services on that day. Wind & Rhythm uses the spirit of this freedom to express all viewpoints in its slogan, "the gathering place for people who love band music" to invite all music lovers to share in the wonderful wind band community spirit.

EVERY GOOD THING

Thursday, November 27, Noon

This Thanksgiving, host Andrea Blain and classical music fans from all around the country take time to give thanks and celebrate one of life's most meaningful gifts: music. It's Every Good Thing — an hour of stories and music to celebrate Thanksgiving.

FROM THE VAULT - AUTUMN & THANKSGIVING

Thursday, November 27, 1pm

Autumn and Thanksgiving selections by Glazunov, Rutter, Alwyn, McCoy, Billings, Thomson and Locklair are the featured composers with music that is a little out of the ordinary.

JAZZ & THE AMERICAN SPIRIT – THANKSGIVING JAZZ

Thursday, November 27, 8pm

Jeff Rupert celebrates Thanksgiving in a swingin’ style by giving thanks through jazz. On the playlist are Wynton Marsalis, John Coltrane, Vince Guraldi, Stan Getz, Maceo Parker and more!

ARLO GUTHRIE’S ALICE’S RESTAURANT – PRODUCED AND PRESENTED BY GEORGE GRAHAM

Thursday, November 27, 9pm

The annual Mixed Bag Thanksgiving Day broadcast (a 45+ year tradition on the program) of Arlo Guthrie's "Alice's Restaurant" will start at 9 PM, followed by another Mixed Bag Thanksgiving tradition, some songs about food.

KING OF INSTRUMENTS - NUN DANKET ALLE GOTT

Friday, November 28, 10am

Organ music celebrating Thanksgiving Day

PLAYED IN OREGON – EDGAR MEYER & THE DOVER QUARTET

Friday, November 28, 11am

This week on Played in Oregon: Edgar Meyer and The Dover Quartet. The celebrated bassist and composer teamed up with friends this summer to play concerts featuring his own charming 1995 string quintet; we’ll hear that and a few pieces from the Southern Oregon Repertory Singers recent festival of contemporary choral music in Ashland.

THE SCORE – THANKSGIVING

Friday, November 28, Noon

This week on The Score with Edmund Stone, films about Native Americans.

HARMONIA EARLY MUSIC - SONGS OF THANKS & PRAISE

Friday, November 28, 1pm

Join us as we sample music of Thanksgiving in early America. From Spanish settlers in Florida to Moravians in North Carolina to the father of American Choral music, join us for Songs of Thanks and Praise. Plus, our featured release showcases music brought to the new world by the passengers on the Mayflower.

NOTES FROM THE JAZZ UNDERGROUND

Friday, November 28, 8pm

It's a Notes from the Jazz Underground Thanksgiving, with the Art Ensemble of Chicago, Jeff Parker, Miles Davis, and more.

ROCK SCHOOL – THANKSGIVING

Friday, November 28, 9pm

Here is a sampling of some important music events that happened on Thanksgiving Day.

