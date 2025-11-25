35 Shows to Hear This December on WVIA Radio

WVIA to present its annual coverage of the Delaware Water Gap Celebration of the Arts.

WVIA will again present comprehensive recorded coverage of the Delaware Water Gap Celebration of the Arts (COTA), the region's premiere jazz festival. Taking place in downtown Delaware Gap, the two-day festival was in its 47th edition September 6th and 7th, 2025. The non-profit, all-volunteer festival each year highlights the remarkable wealth of world-class jazz talent residing or having connections to the Poconos. WVIA has been providing coverage of the festival's music, along with interviews and commentary, since 1997. Produced and hosted by George Graham, the COTA coverage will be presented in 10 programs, Monday through Friday during WVIA's All That Jazz from December 1-5 and December 8-12. The coverage will be available on-demand on-line following the radio broadcasts. In addition, six web-stream-only performances from the Deer Head Inn will be made available at wvia.org/jazz. The program lineup is as follows:

2025 COTA Broadcasts on WVIA Radio, 8:00 to approximately 9:00 PM

Dec. 1 - Tim Horner Quartet

Dec. 2 - Bill Mays Trio

Dec. 3 - Lynette Washington & Amina Figarova Quartet

Dec. 4 - Water Gap Orchestra

Dec. 5 - New Kind of Talk

Dec. 8 - Moravian University Sax Quartet

Dec. 9 - Griffin Woodard Quartet

Dec. 10 - COTA Cats / Nancy & Spencer Reed

Dec. 11 - Paul Jost

Dec. 12 - Mighty Rumble Brass Band

Web-only performances from the Deer Head Inn:



Skip & Dan Wilkins. Tony Marino & Nancy Reed

Trash Gadget feat. Orrin Evans

Gabrielle Stravelli Quartet

Meliia Stylianou with Gene Bertoncini

Miss Maybell and Her Ragtime Romeos

Giacomo Gates

La Bohéme (Puccini)

Saturday, December 6, 1pm

Daniele Rustioni; Juliana Grigoryan (Mimì), Stephen Costello (Rodolfo), Mané Galoyan (Musetta), David Bizic (Marcello), Alexander Köpeczi (Colline), Iurii Samoilov (Schaunard), Donald Maxwell (Benoit/Alcindoro)

Andrea Chénier (Giordano)

Saturday, December 13, 1pm

Daniele Rustioni; Piotr Beczała (Andrea Chénier), Sonya Yoncheva (Maddalena di Coigny), Igor Golovatenko (Carlo Gérard)

The Magic Flute (Mozart)

(Abridged English-language holiday presentation)

Saturday, December 20, 1pm

Steven White; Paul Appleby (Tamino), Joélle Harvey (Pamina), Michael Sumuel (Papageno), Rainelle Krause (Queen of the Night), Alexander Köpeczi (Sarastro), Thomas Capobianco (Monostatos), Harold Wilson (Speaker)

Handel at the Met

Saturday, December 27, 1pm

A celebration of Handel at the holidays, with excerpts from Met performances, in honor of the 300th anniversary of Rodelinda

Concierto

Sundays, 2pm

Concierto presents classical music in English and in Spanish. Music by Spanish and Latin American composers is alternated with classical favorites performed by Hispanic artists.

Eternal Echoes For Hanukkah

Sunday, December 14, 7pm

Itzhak Perlman, universally recognized as one of the world's greatest classical violinists, has in the last few years devoted himself to serious study of traditional Jewish music. Hankus Netsky teaches at the New England Conservatory and is a pioneer in the revival of Klezmer music. Netsky served as music director for the Sony album "Eternal Echoes: Songs and Dances for the Soul," a collaboration between Perlman and Cantor Yitzhak Meir Helfgot. Both Perlman and Netsky join host James David Jacobs for an hour of songs and stories for Hanukkah, which includes four selections from their album as well as clips of the historical recordings that influenced them. We'll also hear about the history of the Jewish hymn "Maoz Tsur," which later became the Christian hymn "Rock of Ages"; selections from George Frideric Handel's dramatization of the Hanukkah story, his oratorio Judas Maccabaeus; recordings of both classical and cantorial selections by the legendary tenor Jan Peerce; two musical depictions of a spinning dreidel; Hankus Netsky telling the story of how, thanks to the idiosyncracies of Klezmer music, he became a professional accordion player within a day of his playing the instrument for the first time; Itzhak Perlman talking about the cantorial music he listened to as a child in Israel; and an attempt to convey the experience of making and eating potato latkes through the medium of radio.

A Chanukah Celebration with Chicago a cappella

Sunday, December 21, Noon

Join Jonathan Miller, artistic director of Chicago a cappella and a longtime champion of Jewish choral music, for an inspiring and informative show featuring choral music set to Chanukah texts. Familiar tunes include "I Have a Little Dreidel" (both in its original Yiddish form and in a neo-funk Hebrew/English setting), a swing version of "S'vivon" by Steve Barnett, and a lively setting of the traditional melody for "Al-Hanissim" ("For the Miracles") by Elliot Levine. Heartfelt original compositions by American and British composers provide added depth of expression to celebrating the holiday. Such works include "Lo Yisa Goy," a plea for peace by Stacy Garrop; Bob Applebaum's stirring new version of "Haneirot Halalu"; and movements from the majestic "Hallel Suite" by London-based Daniel Tunkel. All selections are performed by Chicago a cappella, the virtuoso vocal ensemble now in its 23rd season. Jonathan Miller provides liturgical and cultural background as part of this unique look inside old and newer choral Chanukah traditions.

A Festival Of Nine Lessons & Carols From The Chapel Of King’s College, Cambridge

Wednesday, December 24, 10am

The holiday tradition continues as Pipedreams host Michael Barone presents this live service of spoken-word and music (choral and organ) broadcast from the chapel of King's College in Cambridge, England. The 30-voice King's College Choir performs the legendary Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols service of Biblical readings and music.

The 41st Annual Messiah Sing-Along Featuring The Arcadia Chorale

Wednesday, December 24, Noon

The regional holiday tradition for families and music lovers continues into its 41st year, giving the audience the opportunity to hear one of the area’s premiere choral ensembles performing Handel’s Messiah at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Wilkes-Barre.

Holiday Jazz With Dee Alexander

Wednesday, December 24, 8pm

Coming to you from the WFMT Radio Network - one-hour special, Holiday Jazz with Dee Alexander! With support from emcee and Chicago radio luminary Richard Steele and longtime collaborators pianist Miguel de la Cerna, bassist Junius Paul, and drummer Yussef Ernie Adams, the beloved Chicago vocalist and WFMT Radio Network Jazz Network host Dee Alexander entertains and enchants with songs and reminiscences of holidays past.

A Country Christmas

Wednesday, December 24, 9pm

Linger in the joy of Christmas with a star studded collection of Country Music Legends like Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Elvis Presley, Dolly Parton and many more. A new one hour (56:30) holiday offering your audience will admire as they celebrate the season.

The St. Olaf Christmas Festival

Thursday, December 25, 10am

A service in song and word that has become one of the nation’s most cherished holiday celebrations. Tickets to the event - which takes place at St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN - are always gone months in advance. The festival includes hymns, carols, choral works, as well as orchestral selections celebrating the Nativity and featuring more than 500 student musicians in five choirs and the St. Olaf Orchestra.

Gaudate! Early Music for the Christmas Season

Thursday, December 25, 12pm

Sara Schneider, producer and host of Early Music Now, presents Gaudete! Early Music for the Christmas Season, with joyful and contemplative sounds of the season. In this 1-hour holiday special, we’ll hear Byzantine chant by Kassiani, and selections from Missa Puer natus est nobis by Thomas Tallis, plus hymns and motets from Spain, Germany, and France. Our performers include The Cardinall’s Musick, Theatre of Voices, Cappella Romana, and Oltremontano.

Christmas At The Movies

Thursday, December 25, 1pm

The Christmas holiday is charged with nostalgia and hope, so a Christmas setting can effectively heighten the emotional power of any film. There have been many Christmas scenes in movies, and host David Garland unwraps some of the accompanying music for them. Holiday favorites such as It's a Wonderful Life, Miracle On 34th Street and The Bishop's Wife are included.

Jazz & The American Spirit - Christmas Favorites

Thursday, December 25, 8pm

This week on Jazz and the American Spirit, join host Jeff Rupert as he spins some of his favorite holiday music, including music by Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald, Eddie "Lockjaw" Davis, Chick Webb, Norah Jones, Duke Ellington, Harry Connick Jr, and more!

Cruisin’ The Blues With Mr. Jack - Christmas Blues

Thursday, December 25, 9pm

Hey! That’s what it is! Mr. Jack shares some old and new Christmas Blues with you in this episode!

An Operavore Christmas

Friday, December 26, 10am

WQXR's Naomi Lewin presents an hour of Christmas and holiday music from the world of opera and oratorio sung by some of the greatest singers past and present including Marilyn Horne, Leontyne Price, Bryn Terfel, Thomas Hampson, Joan Sutherland and more.

American Landscapes - An American Christmas

Friday, December 26, 11am

Music by American composers in celebration of Christmas.

Lester The Nightfly - A Sacred Christmas

Friday, December 26, Noon

We have a special collection of music in the classical style… we’ll call it classical with a small “c.” Some from the Baroque, Classical and Romantic Eras. And a few pieces (see Rutter and Whitacre!) are very recent. A Sacred Christmas this week on Lester the Nightfly.

Noises, Sounds, And Sweet Airs - Christmas Music

Friday, December 26, 1pm

Music for Christmas from composers all over the world.

Prime Time Radio - Preservation Hall Jazz Band Christmas Special

Friday, December 26, 8pm

New Orleans and Jazz are as synonymous as the winter holidays and music. When the Preservation Hall Jazz Band joins Prime Time Radio for an hour long special and combines all four of those elements for a truly special performance. Guest hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard, who has been an on-air radio personality and is well known for his distinctive deep voice, which he uses for his afternoon drive shift, In the Groove, on WEAA in Baltimore, MD and as co-host of the nationally syndicated Cool Jazz Countdown.

A Jethro Tull Christmas With Ian Anderson

Friday, December 26, 9pm

Multi-instrumental musician, prolific writer, distinctive singer and conspicuous flutist Ian Anderson of the British band Jethro Tull shares colorful Christmas memories, and presents tracks from the "cynical and grumpy" Jethro Tull Christmas Album. Anderson talks about his relationship with the flute and relearning to play the instrument properly after three decades of recording and touring. Broadly classified at times as Progressive Rock, Jethro Tull's music spans many genres including Jazz, Folk, Classical and Blues, in ways that are as rich and brilliant as they are unique. This humorous and engaging one-hour special provides a definite counterpoise to more conventional holiday programming fare, and is well-suited to a wide age range, given Jethro Tull's lengthy and illustrious history which began in the 1960's. The band has produced 30 albums and performed more than 2500 concerts in 40 countries. Engineer and Producer Douglas Grant has also included original blends of a few of the band's recordings which Tull fans may find interesting.

The Score W/Edmund Stone - New Beginnings For The New Year

Wednesday, December 31, 10am

This week on The Score with Edmund Stone, New Beginnings for the New Year. Redemption and renewal are featured in great film narratives and we’ll enjoy a few, including Bridget Jones Diary, The Color Purple, Gladiator, and The Shawshank Redemption. Soundtracks from films featuring new beginnings on the next edition of The Score.

American Landscapes - Festivities: A New Year Celebration

Wednesday, December 31, 11am

Joyful American Music to help celebrate the New Year with rousing overtures, jubilees, marches and festival music. Morton Gould, Stephen Foster and Victor Herbert are just a few of the composers represented on the program.

Feminine Fusion - The Turning Of The Year

Wednesday, December 31, Noon

Munia Khan writes - “We wait for the new year to appear to us like the hopeful sun bringing aspiring light to an eager world.” Well, the new year is fast approaching, which often invites us to reflect on the past as well as look forward to things to come.

Analog Masters - Happy New Year 1926!

Wednesday, December 31, 1pm

A survey of the greatest classical recordings made one century ago featuring Fritz Kreisler's sublime Mendelssohn Concerto.

The Club Mckenzie: Your 1920’s Jazz Speakeasy

Wednesday, December 31, 8pm

Some of the best remembered songs of the 1920 to celebrate the New Year.

Frank & Friends Radio Specials - Sinatra: The 2026 New Year’s Concert Spectacular

Wednesday, December 31, 9pm

Welcome 2026 with this one hour concert retrospective, assembling some of Frank Sinatra's most memorable and cherished concert recordings. This show takes listeners on a three decade ride around the U.S. with Sinatra captured on-stage with Count Basie and Quincy Jones at the famed Sands in Las Vegas (1966); Frank's 1971 "Retirement Concert" at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles; his 1974 "Main Event" tour stop in Philadelphia's Centrum and his 1987 concert at Reunion Arena in Dallas. Host Jim Raposa also includes rare and exclusive interviews with Frank Sinatra, songwriter Sammy Cahn, Quincy Jones and more. This is a formal, yet fun, black-tie New Year's celebration that your audience will remember all year long.

Toast Of The Nation

Wednesday, December 31, 10pm

An NPR tradition every New Year's Eve since the 1970s, Toast of the Nation is the perfect audio complement for the occasion. It's festive jazz you can party to, all night long.

Wind & Rhythm - Old & New

Thursday, January 1, 10am

Should old acquaintance be forgot? Should new resolutions be forged? At this time of year, when the old and the new meet, it's best to simply reflect, reset and refresh what's important to each of us in our own way. And what better way to do that than with music; ?Old and New. Happy New Year from Wind & Rhythm.

New Year's Day From Vienna

Thursday, January 1, 11am

Reel Music: New Beginnings

Thursday, January 1, 1pm

As you prepare your resolutions, celebrate new beginnings with music for characters who made a fresh start. Hear themes from The Truman Show, My Fair Lady, Groundhog Day, Under the Tuscan Sun, and Fried Green Tomatoes.

Afterglow: Let’s Begin - A New Year Special

Thursday, January 1, 8pm

We’re ringing in the new year this hour. As we say goodbye to one year and say hello to another, I’m featuring an hour of music from the American Songbook all about beginnings, sung by some favorites like Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald and more. We’ll hear a couple of “New Year” related songs, including “Let’s Start The New Year Off Right.” We’ll also hear some standards about fresh starts, like “I’m Beginning to See The Light,” “Begin The Beguine,” and “This Could Be The Start Of Something Big.” And Nat King Cole will provide us with some advice for starting over again.

The Mixtape With Pat Brickson - Changes For The New Year

Thursday, January 1, 9pm

For the New Year, this week's mix is a selection of songs about change. This is the time to hit shuffle and get a fresh start!