12 Shows to Hear This September on WVIA Radio

Dido and Aeneas / The Seven Deadly Sins (Double Bill)

Saturday, September 6th, 1pm

From the Danish National Symphony Orchestra in Copenhagen, Denmark. Dido and Aeneas: Danielle De Niese (Dido); Jóhann Kristinsson (Aeneas); Julie Roset (Belinda); Jasmin White (Sorceress); Sara Swietlicki (Second Woman / Second Witch); Katherine Koester (First Witch); Lasse Flaaten Husmer (Spirit); Kieran Carrel (Sailor).

The Seven Deadly Sins: Danielle De Niese (Anna I and Anna II); Kristoffer Appel (Father); Benjamin Nellemose (Brother); Mads Skovgaard Andersen (Brother); Per Hoyer (Mother).

Malmö Opera Chorus and Danish National Symphony Orchestra; Geoffrey Paterson, conductor.

Cavalleria Rusticana / Mascagni (Double Bill)

Saturday, September 13th, 1pm

From Bavarian State Opera in Munich, Germany. Daniele Rustioni (conductor)

Cavalleria rusticana

Yulia Matochkina (Santuzza), Ican Gyngazov (Turiddu), Rosalind Plowright (Lucia), Wolfgang Koch (Alfio), Ekaterine Buachidze (Lola)

Pagliacci

Ailyn Pérez (Nedda), Jonas Kaufmann (Canio), Wolfgang Koch (Tonio), Andres Agudelo (Beppe), Thomas Mole (Silvio), Christian Rieger (peasant), Zachary Rioux (peasant)

Penélope

Saturday, September 20th, 1pm

From Bavarian State Opera in Munich, Germany. Brandon Jovanovich (Ulysse), Thomas Mole (Eumée), Loïc Felix (Antinoüs), Leigh Melrose (Eurymaque), Joel Williams (Léodès), Zachary Rioux (Ctésippe), Dafydd Jones (Pisandre), Soloist from the Tölzer Boys Choir (A Shepherd), Victoria Karkacheva (Pénélope), Rinat Shaham (Eryclée), Valerie Eickhoff (Cléone), Seonwoo Lee (Mélantho), Marina Myskohlid (Alkandre), Ena Pngrac (Phylo), Eirin Rognerud (Lydie), Elene Gvritishvili (Eurynome), Bavarian State Orchestra, James Conlon (conductor)

Rigoletto

Saturday, August 23rd, 1pm

From LA Opera in Los Angeles, California. Quinn Kelsey (Rigoletto), Lisette Oropesa (Gilda), René Barbera (Duke of Mantua), Blake Denson (Count Monterone), Peixin Chen (Sparafucile), Sarah Saturnino (Maddalena), Hyungjin Son (Marullo) Nathan Bowles (Borsa), Vinícius Costa (Count Ceprano), Madeleine Lyon (Giovanna), Gabrielle Turgeon (Countess Ceprano/Page)

Concierto

Sundays, 2pm

Concierto presents classical music in English and in Spanish. Music by Spanish and Latin American composers is alternated with classical favorites performed by Hispanic artists.

The Sam Sanders Show

Premiering Saturday, September 6th at 6pm

The Sam Sanders Show from KCRW is your guide to entertainment. Find out what makes your favorite artists tick, dissect the trends that shape our culture, or just make sense of that random meme you can’t stop thinking about. Join us every week to unpack the pop culture we love. Sam Sanders is an award-winning podcast and radio host. He’s been named best podcast host by both The Ambies and the iHeart Podcast Awards. He was a founding host of The NPR Politics Podcast and It’s Been A Minute, as well as Into It from Vulture. He currently co-hosts Vibe Check.

Labor Day Specials

The Score – The Labor of Movies

Monday, September 1st, 10am

This week on The Score – The Labor of Movies – Music from films about working men and women. We’ll hear selections from On The Waterfront, The Perfect Storm, and other stories about laborers, cops, teachers and soldiers on the next edition of The Score with Edmund Stone.

From the Vault - Labor Day

Monday, September 1st, 11am

This episode is themed for Labor Day—4 pieces dealing with railroads, automobiles, port cities and power generation. The works are Aaron Copland’s John Henry, David Gillingham’s Internal Combustion, George Frederick McKay’s Harbor Narrative and Graeme Koehne’s Powerhouse.

Labor Day Concert in the Park

Monday, September 1st, Noon

Enjoy a “concert in the park” wherever you are this Labor Day. This hour-long celebratory concert features U.S. Marine, Navy, Army, Air Force and Coast Guard Bands, the University of Michigan Band and the Eastman Wind Ensemble. Patriotic music is interspersed with a brief narrative history of the holiday.

Wind & Rhythm - Labor Omnia Vincit

Monday, September 1st, 1pm

This week we are celebrating Labor Day with songs about the American worker. It was 1894 that Congress passed and President Grover Cleveland signed into law an act making the first Monday in September a legal holiday to honor workers. To join in with that celebration, we’ll hear music inspired by workers.

Jazz & The American Spirit

Monday, September 1st, 8pm

This week on Jazz and the American Spirit Jeff Rupert commemorates Labor Day with a deep dive on music from artists like Tommy Flanagan, Dexter Gordon, Nat Cole, Lou Rawls and the Dave Brubeck Quartet.

MTPR Music Special - Montana Public Radio

Monday, September 1st, 9pm

1 hour music special for Labor Day or Labor Day Weekend.

