33 Shows to Watch This September on WVIA TV

WVIA Conversations for the Common Good - Trust in Our Elections

Thursday, September 26th 7pm

Fair and secure elections are the bedrock of our democracy. However, many members of our community have little information about what happens after they cast their ballots. As we head into the general election in November, WVIA, and Keep Our Republic invite you to watch this informative, nonpartisan program dedicated to fostering a deeper understanding of the 2024 election process and equipping our community to combat misinformation surrounding election integrity. Experts from across the state and from our community will talk about what's new for Pennsylvania's elections in 2024, how votes are counted, certified, and audited, and answer questions on topics like mail-in ballots, the role of the courts and media in elections, how technology impacts election security, and what federal, state, and local governments are doing to combat election interference. This program will provide valuable insights to help you stay informed for the upcoming November 5th election.

Encores: Friday, September 27th 4pm; Sunday, September 29th 1pm; Thursday, October 3rd 9pm; Friday, October 4th 2pm; Tuesday, October 8th 3pm

The Story of Palma: A Musical Fable (Encore Presentation)

Thursday, September 26th 9pm

Palma is a charming composition commissioned by WVIA to commemorate the 50th anniversaries of both the NEPA Philharmonic and WVIA that reimagines the magical folktale of a young Italian violinist, for whom the piece is named. The music by composer Dr. Paul Salerni and text by Dana Gioia is narrated by WVIA's legendary Erika Funke and brought to life by the NEPA Philharmonic musicians and their Music Director, Mélisse Brunet. Assisted by the Abington Heights chorus and orchestra, Palma celebrates the power of music and the beauty of friendship, loyalty, and love. Like any great journey, it captures the delight and discovery of audiences of all ages.

Midsomer Murders: The Wolf Hunter of Little Worthy

Part 1, Sunday, September 8th 7pm

Part 2, Sunday, September 15th 7pm

After a local photographer wins an urban myth competition with his creation of The Wolf Hunter, it unexpectedly gains a cult following. However, when a man is killed, Barnaby must investigate if this myth has become murderous reality. Guest stars include Mark Williams (Father Brown) and Louise Jameson (Doctor Who).

Midsomer Murders: The Stitcher Society

Part 1, Sunday, September 22nd 7pm

Part 2, Sunday, September 29th 7pm

A local outcast, who was controversially acquitted of murder years previously, is the latest inductee into a post-operative heart rehab club. Following his arrival, members' dreams of a second chance at life begin being cut short. Guest stars include Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso; Game of Thrones).

All Creatures Great and Small: A Season 4 Change

Sunday, September 1st 9:30pm

Go behind the scenes of Season 4 of this charming MASTERPIECE series based on James Herriot’s beloved books. Interviews with the cast and creators reveal how they bring the heartwarming world of the Yorkshire Dales to life. It’s Spring 1940, and with Europe at war, the community in Darrowby is pulling together more than ever before. With Tristan away serving in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps, Siegfried and James bring in some extra hands to help around the practice: highly efficient bookkeeper Miss Harbottle and student vet Richard Carmody. Happily married, Helen and James begin to think about their future despite the looming possibility that James could be called up to serve in the RAF. How does the war affect daily life at Skeldale House and in the Yorkshire Dales? As it turns out, in all sorts of ways, great and small. From rationing to divorce, pregnancy to weather forecasts, Season 4 is full of surprises.

Daniel O'Donnell and Special Guests - Preview

Daniel O'Donnell and Special Guests

Monday, September 2nd 8pm

Join the Irish crooner and special guests Crystal Gayle, Ashley Campbell, Rita Coolidge, the late Charley Pride and many more. Filmed at the Millennium Forum in Derry, Northern Ireland, Daniel performs his best-known songs and duets with guests.

Celtic Thunder - Odyssey - Preview

Celtic Thunder - Odyssey

Monday, September 2nd 9:30pm

A captivating musical journey filmed in an Irish manor estate. Vibrant harmonies and fresh interpretations bring depth to diverse tracks like "One More Day" & "The Parting Glass." With insightful conversations and the CT Band's prowess, it's a must-see blend of music, storytelling, and Irish Culture.

Ken Burns: One Nations, Many Stories

Ken Burns: One Nation, Many Stories

Tuesday, September 3rd 8pm

Explore the acclaimed filmmaker's more recent work in new interviews with Burns and his colleagues. Featuring excerpts from Country Music, Muhammad Ali, Benjamin Franklin, The U.S. and the Holocaust, The American Buffalo, The Vietnam War and others.

Ken Burns: The National Parks

Tuesday, September 3rd 9:30pm

Explore the beauty and grandeur of our nation's magnificent parks, from Acadia to Yosemite, Yellowstone to the Grand Canyon. Filmmakers Burns and Dayton Duncan vividly reveal fascinating behind-the-scenes stories about the making of the series.

Nature - Saving the Animals of Ukraine

Wednesday, September 4th 8pm

From the heart of war-torn Ukraine, stories of survival, love, and resilience emerge beyond the battles. Witness an extraordinary view into the effects of war on animals, and the humans who help them. Directed by Ukrainian YouTuber Anton Ptushkin.

Nova - The Planets: Jupiter

Wednesday, September 4th 9:30pm

Jupiter is not just the oldest planet orbiting the sun—it’s also the largest. So when the young gas giant went on a rampage through the inner solar system, it shaped the fate of everything in its path. Speeding towards the Sun, Jupiter’s massive gravitational force hurled debris into interstellar space, stunting the growth of would-be planets. Earth might have been doomed had Saturn not pulled Jupiter back. Today, Jupiter resides in the outer solar system, where its gravity bends the paths of asteroids and stokes volcanic activity on its moon Io. But it could one day wreak havoc again.

Tina Turner: One Last Time - Preview

Tina Turner: One Last Time

Thursday, September 5th 8pm

Filmed on 18 cameras at London's Wembley Stadium, TINA TURNER: ONE LAST TIME is as spectacular as the legendary Tina Turner. Her energetic and moving performance includes hits such as "River Deep Mountain High," "Let's Stay Together," "What's Love Got to Do With It," "The Best," and "Proud Mary."

Fleetwood Mac: The Dance - Preview

Fleetwood Mac: The Dance

Thursday, September 5th 9:30pm

Recorded in 1997, FLEETWOOD MAC: THE DANCE marks the return of the band's most successful line-up of Lindsey Buckingham, Mick Fleetwood, Christine McVie, John McVie, and Stevie Nicks, who had not released an album together since 1987's Tango in the Night. The group performs "Go Your Own Way," "The Chain," "Landslide," "Gold Dust Woman," and "Gypsy." The USC Marching Band adds a memorable touch to the performance during "Tusk" and "Don't Stop."

John and Yoko: Above Us Only Sky - Preview

John and Yoko: Above Us Only Sky

Friday, September 6th 9pm

Discover how the couple's unique relationship led to the creation of the iconic 1971 album Imagine. The film features new interviews with Yoko, Lennon's son Julian, and others who knew the couple best, along with archival footage, audio and photos.

Daniel O'Donnell from Castlebar, Ireland - Preview

Daniel O'Donnell from Castlebar, Ireland

Saturday, September 7th 7pm

Join the beloved balladeer for a heartwarming concert from the T.F. Royal Theatre in Ireland. O'Donnell, one of Ireland's most popular folk singers, offers an Irish-country rendering of easy-listening tunes and inspirational favorites.

Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska: A Celebration in Words and Music - Preview

Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska: A Celebration in Words and Music

Saturday, September 7th 10pm

Join Eric Church, Emmylou Harris, Noah Kahan, Lyle Lovett, The Lumineers and Lucinda Williams for an exploration of the 1982 album. Hosted by Warren Zanes, the program features performances of Springsteen's songs with spoken word storytelling.

Sherlock on Masterpiece - The Abominable Bride

Sunday, September 8th 9:30pm

Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman return as Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson in the acclaimed modern retelling of Arthur Conan Doyle's classic stories. But now our heroes are in 1890s London solving crimes and battling diabolical villains. Let me know if you're missing anything else.

P.O.V. - Name Me Lawand

Monday, September 9th 10pm

Lawand, deaf from birth, seeks a fresh start with his family in the UK after a traumatic year in a refugee camp. At Derby's Royal School for the Deaf, he learns sign language and discovers a way to communicate with the world. As he thrives, his family faces deportation, challenging their stability. Name Me Lawand is a love letter to the power of friendship and community.

PBS News Special: ABC Presidential Debate Simulcast

Tuesday, September 10th 9pm

PBS will provide live coverage and analysis of the debate between Vice-President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: Ghosts of Christmas Eve - Preview

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: Ghosts of Christmas Eve

Thursday, September 12th 7pm

Narrated by the late Ossie Davis, this a fantasy trip through the magic of Christmas. A runaway little girl decides to return to her family after she enters a rundown theater for shelter and encounters an old caretaker (Davis), who guides her on her journey. The caretaker brings the theater to life through various musical performances by singers Jewel, Michael Crawford and the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

Engelbert Humperdinck: Live in Hawaii - Preview

Engelbert Humperdinck: Live in Hawaii (My Music Presents)

Thursday, September 12th 8pm & 9:30pm

The greatest hits and love songs of Engelbert Humperdinck from Hawaii Theatre Center in Honolulu. This concert celebrates international superstar Engelbert Humperdinck revealing why he truly is The King of Romance. Classic hits include: Release Me, For the Good Times, The Last Waltz, and Quando Quando.

Ridley Season 2 on Masterpiece

Sundays 8pm, September 15th-November 3rd

Ridley’s unique and idiosyncratic approach to crime solving will once more be at the forefront of each investigation. His animated partnership with DI Carol Farman will be tested, as together they set out to solve some dark and unsettling crimes.

Moonflower Murders on Masterpiece

Sundays 9pm, September 15th-October 20th

This new television drama is based on the best-selling novel by Anthony Horowitz, CBE. The six-part series is written by Horowitz, directed by Rebecca Gatward (“Bad Sisters”), series produced by Suzanne McAuley (“Magpie Murders”) and executive produced by Jill Green, Eleventh Hour Films. MOONFLOWER MURDERS is a sequel to the acclaimed MAGPIE MURDERS that premiered on MASTERPIECE in 2022, for which Horowitz received an Edgar Award.

Van Der Valk Season 4 on Masterpiece

Sundays 10pm, September 15th-October 20th

The crime series set in modern-day Amsterdam and based on Nicolas Freeling's novels returns for a fourth season.

American Masters - Julia Alvarez: A Life Reimagined

Tuesday, September 17th 9pm

Julia Alvarez: A Life Reimagined is a documentary film about the life and work of Julia Alvarez, one of America's most celebrated Latina writers. Alvarez burst onto the literary scene in 1991 with her semi-autobiographical novel, How the Garcia Sisters Lost Their Accents, to great acclaim, followed by In the Time of the Butterflies (1994), which raised global awareness about three sisters assassinated by Dominican dictator Rafael Trujillo, and was made into a major motion picture. Her most recent novel, Afterlife, explores the universal issues of aging, loss and healing, and joins the debate about Latino immigrants in the United States. Called "a writer of gigantic storytelling talent, and exquisitely composed prose," Alvarez has helped blaze the trail for generations of Latina/o authors helping transform American culture and literature. Now 72 years old, she feels that time is running out to tell all of the stories still within her. The film will explore her childhood in the Dominican Republic, her complex family dynamics, the lifelong impact of their escape from the dictatorship, her feelings of displacement, hybridity and loss - and how she transforms all of this, in a nuanced,complex writing voice - into poetry, essays and novels.

Preview

Big Cats 24/7

Wednesdays 8pm, September 18th-October 16th

A team of local and international wildlife filmmakers uses the latest technology to follow a group of African big cats in Botswana's awe-inspiring Okavango Delta, day and night for six months, revealing their lives like never before in this six-part series.

Preview

Deadlock

Friday, September 20th 9pm

Americans seem to have forgotten how to have a public dialog about challenging topics without it devolving into acrimony and shouting, without it defaulting into a simple "yes" versus "no," right versus wrong framework. A Deadlock. But research shows that audiences are exhausted by the win-lose model. They want discussions that work toward common ground in finding real world solutions. Deadlock offers an alternative to that. This is a panel show featuring a talented moderator and 10 to 12 smart, thoughtful panelists with a wide variety of backgrounds and points of view. But in this program, there are no ad hominem attacks, no 'point-scoring', no posturing. Here the focus is on constructive conversation. In Deadlock, our moderator, Aaron Tang, Professor of Law at the University of California, Davis, will present the panel with a hypothetical scenario based on real life situations to pull participants and the audience into interesting, substantive, challenging, and humanizing conversations about key issues facing us as Americans.

Crossroads: A Conversation with America

Monday, September 23rd 9pm

At a time of heightened partisanship, declining trust in institutions, increased political violence, and rapid social change, Judy Woodruff set out this year on a two-year reporting project, America at a Crossroads, to explore the forces driving Americans apart, and to ask people from all walks of life and political persuasions what might be done to reverse these worrying trends. Now, as the 2024 presidential election approaches, in an hour-long special Judy will sit down with big thinkers and an audience of regular people to explain what we've learned about America's divisions, what we're still grasping to better understand, and what might be done to move forward.

P.O.V. - Who's Afraid of Nathan Law?

Monday, September 23rd 10pm

At 21, he was a leader of Hong Kong's Umbrella Revolution. By 23, he became Hong Kong's youngest elected lawmaker. At 26, he was Most Wanted under the National Security Law. Who's Afraid of Nathan Law? offers a close look at the city's most famous dissident to uncover what happens to freedom when an authoritarian power goes unchecked.

Frontline - The Choice 2024

Tuesday, September 24th 9pm

As American voters face an unprecedented presidential election, FRONTLINE is producing a deep and unflinching examination of the candidates in the newest installment of its landmark series, The Choice. Drawing on extensive interviews with those who know them best, The Choice 2024 will investigate the life experiences, the decisions, and the times that forged the candidates – and shaped how they could lead the country over the next four years.

VOCES American Historia: The Untold History of Latinos

Friday September 27th 9pm

Join host John Leguizamo as he examines the rise and legacy of the Great Empires and civilizations of Mexico, South America and the Caribbean, from the Taino to the Olmec, Inca, Maya, Aztec, and more.

37th Hispanic Heritage Awards

Friday September 27th 10pm

The highest honor for Hispanics and Latinos returns to the Kennedy Center for a star-studded celebration of Hispanic and Latino excellence in arts, music, business, philanthropy, and more.

Trailer | One Person, One Vote?

Independent Lens - One Person, One Vote?

Monday, September 30th 10pm

At a time when many Americans question democratic institutions, One Person, One Vote? unveils the complexities of the Electoral College, the uniquely American and often misunderstood mechanism for electing a president. The documentary follows four presidential electors representing different parties in Colorado during the intense 2020 election.

