32 Shows to Watch this November on WVIA TV

Keystone Edition Reports : Distracted Driving

Monday, November 4th 7pm

Distracted driving is a serious problem on the roads, and authorities say it's only getting worse with increased cell phone use. Keystone Edition Reports takes a look at a new state law meant to help law enforcement crack down on distracted driving.

Keystone Edition Business: PA Outdoor Alliance: Jobs, Growth, Innovation

Monday, November 11th 7pm

A new initiative plans to boost the Pennsylvania outdoor recreation industry by fostering collaboration and helping smaller recreation companies compete on a national level.

Keystone Edition Health: AI: Redefining the Health Industry?

Monday, November 18th 7pm

AI's integration into healthcare is set to usher in transformative changes, including the development of personalized treatment plans tailored to individual genetic profiles and lifestyles, and virtual health assistants available 24/7, providing real-time, accurate medical advice.

Keystone Edition Arts: Creative Achievements in Luzerne County

Monday, November 25th 7pm

In November, the Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame will induct its second class, recognizing local people for their artistic achievements within and outside our region, including national and international recognition. Keystone Edition: Arts will look at the origins of the Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame and learn about some of the creative people included.

VIA Short Takes - Season 5, Episode 2

Monday, November 4th 7:30pm

In this all new episode of VIA Short Takes stories spotlighted will be "The Stuart Tank Museum", "A Short History of Harvey's Lake", "The Cino Paci Band", "Joe Glynn: A WVIA Love Story" and "Above NEPA Part 3".

The Forgotten Dynasty: Scranton Eagles Football | Preview

The Forgotten Dynasty: Scranton Eagles Football

Thursday, November 14th 7pm & 9pm

Scranton, Pennsylvania, once a booming industrial powerhouse, faced financial distress, high unemployment, and urban decline in the 1970s and 80s. Residents experienced hopelessness and a loss of community pride. Amidst this, a group of young men represented the city with pride, focused not on fame or fortune, but on winning! Encores: Friday, November 15th 1pm & 3pm; Sunday, November 17th 11:30am

Midsomer Murders: For Death Prepare

Part 1, Sunday, November 3rd 7pm

Part 2, Sunday, November 10th 7pm

The Midsomer Mummers, an amateur opera company, is in the middle of rehearsals for a charity concert, when a dead body is found in the theatre. The aim of the inquiry will be to find out who is most desperate to be the center of attention. Guest stars include Kevin Whately (Inspector Lewis; Inspector Morse).

Midsomer Murders: Witches of Angel's Rise

Part 1, Sunday, November 17th 7pm

Part 2, Sunday, November 24th 7pm

When a body is found surrounded by ritual symbols on the eve of a Psychic Fayre, Barnaby must step into the spiritual world of mediums, psychics, and occult followers to find the killer. Guest stars include Tracy-Ann Oberman (Escape to The Chateau) and Caroline Lee-Johnson (Chef).

Land of Gold Preview

Great Performances - Land of Gold

Friday, November 1st 9pm

Land of Gold explores the making of John Adams and Peter Sellars' San Francisco Opera premiere of their latest collaboration, Girls of the Golden West, dramatizing the turbulent history of the California Gold Rush. With the new opera's title referencing Giacomo Puccini's 1910 romantic favorite The Girl of the Golden West, Adams and Sellars' work tells a harsher and more accurate story through the letters of writer Louise Clappe, who lived in a miners' settlement for a year and a half. Land of Gold takes viewers into parallel universes 170 years apart with the historical characters of 1851 on a cultural collision course, and then behind the scenes at San Francisco Opera with the cast and creatives excavating that same history within today's cultural turmoil. Amid the backstage hubbub, composer Adams, singers Julia Bullock, Paul Appleby, J'Nai Bridges, and director Sellars wrestle their bittersweet opera onto the stage. Marking filmmaker Jon Else's third documentary with Adams, Land of Gold lays bare the flamboyant but brutal roots of modern America.

PBS News Vote 2024: Election Coverage

Tuesday, November 5th 6pm

Live special coverage of the 2024 presidential and congressional elections. Co-anchored by Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett, coverage will include reporting from PBS News Hour Capitol Hill and Trump campaign correspondent Lisa Desjardins and White House and Harris campaign correspondent Laura Barron-Lopez, analysis from guests, and results for the presidential, vice presidential, House of Representatives and Senate elections.

Preview of San Diego: America’s Wildest City

Nature - San Diego: America's Wildest City

Wednesday, November 6th 8pm

The hidden wonders of the country's most biodiverse urban landscape, where humans and wildlife collide in spectacular fashion. From the dramatic rituals of grebes and the playful antics of ground squirrels to the thrilling hunts of orcas and the moonlit spawning of grunion, this film showcases nature's resilience and beauty amidst the urban sprawl.

Decoding the Universe: Quantum Preview

Nova - Decoding the Universe: Quantum

Wednesday, November 6th 9pm

When we look at the world at the tiniest scales, the subatomic realm, things get weird - very weird. Welcome to the quantum universe, where particles can spin in two directions at once, observing something changes it, and a thing on one side of the galaxy can instantly affect something on the other, as if the space between them didn't exist. Buckle up for a wild ride through the discoveries that proved all of this to be true and paved the way for the digital technologies we enjoy today - and the powerful quantum sensors and computers of tomorrow.

Playing Like a Girl: The House that Rob Built

Thursday, November 7th 7pm

In an era when gender discrimination in sports was the norm, Coach Selvig built a "house" of inclusion and empowerment at the University of Montana by recruiting female athletes from ranches, farms and Native reservations.

Eyes of the World: From D-Day to VE Day

Thursday, November 7th 9pm

Join historian John Monsky, conductor Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops for a Veterans Day tribute to remember in THE EYES OF THE WORLD: FROM D-DAY TO VE DAY. In an unforgettable event from Boston's Symphony Hall, Monsky takes viewers on a breathtaking and suspenseful journey through the events of D-Day, the liberation of Paris, the Battle of the Bulge, and the Allied advance into Germany. Broadway stars join Monsky and the Boston Pops on stage to tell the dramatic story of World War II's final months in Europe through a stirring mix of music and personal stories. The show centers around the images, reportage and revealing firsthand accounts of four wartime correspondents: Ernest Hemingway, Robert Capa,

Voguemodel-turned-photojournalist Lee Miller and a young soldier named Jerry, later revealed as a famous author. Their rare photographs and the stories they crafted bring history to life and illuminate the bravery and sacrifices of the men and women who served in World War II.

Salute to Service 2024: A Veteran's Day Celebration

Friday, November 8th 9pm & 10pm

Hosted by country music superstar Mickey Guyton, and featuring inspiring military stories and unforgettable music from Craig Morgan, Christian McBride, Aubrey Logan, and the U.S. Army Field Band. This heartfelt special honors our nation's heroes, past and present, and reminds us of the enduring spirit and unity that their service brings to America.

Official Preview

Howard’s End on Masterpiece

Sundays 8pm, November 10th - November 24th

Follow two independent and unconventional sisters and the men in their lives as they seek love and meaning while navigating an ever-changing world in this fresh take on E.M. Forster's masterpiece.

Trailer | Make Peace or Die: Honor the Fallen

Independent Lens - Make Peace or Die: Honor the Fallen

Monday, November 11th 10pm

Riddled with survivor's guilt after his unit lost 17 men during "Operation Enduring Freedom" in Afghanistan, Marine veteran Anthony Marquez makes it his mission to reconnect with the Gold Star families of the fallen. By carving and hand-delivering a battlefield cross for each of the families affected by loss, Anthony finds the path to heal himself.

Trailer | American Coup: Wilmington 1898

American Experience - American Coup: Wilmington 1898

Tuesday, November 12th 9pm

American Coup: Wilmington 1898 tells the little-known story of a deadly race massacre and carefully orchestrated insurrection in North Carolina's largest city in 1898 -- the only coup d'etat in the history of the US. Stoking fears of "Negro Rule," self-described white supremacists used intimidation and violence to destroy Black political and economic power and overthrow Wilmington's democratically-elected, multi-racial government. Dozens of Black residents were murdered, and thousands were banished. The story of what happened in Wilmington was suppressed for decades until descendants and scholars began to investigate. Today, many of those descendants -- Black and White -- seek the truth about this intentionally buried history.

Nova - Building Stuff: Boost It!

Wednesday, November 13th 9pm

Around the world, engineers are finding ingenious ways to amplify our abilities and senses - allowing us to access and shape the world way beyond our natural abilities. From helping a blind man see without the use of his eyes to building a sling so powerful it can shoot rockets into space, see why engineering just might be the closest thing to a superpower we humans have.

Rodgers & Hammerstein's 80th Anniversary Preview

Great Performances - Rodgers & Hammerstein's 80th Anniversary

Friday, November 15th 9pm

Explore the vast repertoire of these musical theater pioneers in a star-studded concert featuring Aaron Tveitt, Patrick Wilson and more performing from shows like "Carousel," "South Pacific," "The King and I," "The Sound of Music" and more.

Official Trailer

Leonardo Da Vinci

Part 1, Monday, November 18th 8pm

Part 2, Tuesday, November 19th 8pm

LEONARDO da VINCI is a two-part, four hour documentary, directed by Ken Burns, Sarah Burns and David McMahon, exploring the life and work of the 15th century polymath Leonardo da Vinci. The film looks at how the artist influenced and inspired future generations, and it finds in his soaring imagination and profound intellect the foundation for a conversation we are still having today: what is our relationship with nature and what does it mean to be human. Set against the rich and dynamic backdrop of Renaissance Italy, at a time of skepticism and freethinking, regional war and religious upheaval, LEONARDO da VINCI brings the artist's towering achievements to life through his prolific personal notebooks, primary and secondary accounts of his life, and on-camera interviews with modern scholars, artists, engineers, inventors, and admirers. The film weaves together an international group of experts, as well as others influenced by Leonardo who continue to find a connection between his artistic and scientific explorations and life today.

Nature - Attenborough's Life Journey

Wednesday, November 20th 8pm

As Sir David Attenborough enters his 98th year, this unique and charming film documents the highlights of his incredible life. Follow Attenborough's journey from his boyhood days as a fossil hunter, through his early days as a host on Zoo Quest, to his programs using pioneering technology of the day such as 3D and 4K. This intimate portrait depicts Attenborough's years on the road, from the islands of the Galapagos to the mountains of Canada to the jungles of Borneo. Combining exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, candid interviews with Sir David on location, and stunning excerpts from his ground-breaking documentaries, this episode captures an Attenborough you have never seen before.



JFK: Breaking the News

Thursday, November 21st 7pm

On Nov. 22, 1963, the motorcade transporting President John F. Kennedy was met by thousands of citizens and hundreds of members of the press as it slowly made its way through downtown Dallas. Moments later, the president's assassination would forever change the country,the world and the landscape of broadcast journalism. Narrated by Emmy-winning newscaster Jane Pauley, JFK: BREAKING THE NEWS focuses on media coverage of the national tragedy, with an insightful look at the emergence of television as the nation's primary source of breaking news information.

GP at the Met: Romeo Et Juliette Preview

Great Performances at the Met - Romeo Et Juliette

Thursday, November 21st 9pm

Enjoy soprano Nadine Sierra and tenor Benjamin Bernheim as Shakespeare's famed star-crossed lovers in Gounod's adaptation with Met Music Director Yannick Nezet-Seguin at the podium. Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher directs and Ryan Speedo Green hosts.

Great Performances - Patsy Cline: Walkin' After Midnight

Friday, November 22nd 9pm

Patsy Cline's music has transcended generations, leaving an indelible mark on the cultural landscape of American music. With her unmistakable voice and heartfelt delivery, she became a trailblazer in country music and beyond, a crossover artist who paved the way for countless artists who have followed in her footsteps. Recorded at Cline's musical home at Nashville's legendary Ryman Auditorium, Patsy Cline: Walkin' After Midnight honors her legacy with her signature songs and memories from those she knew and influenced. Among the artists gathering to pay tribute are Wynonna, Ashley McBryde, Grace Potter, Beverly D'Angelo, Crystal Gayle, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Mickey Guyton, Kristin Chenoweth, Rita Wilson, Natalie Grant, Kellie Pickler, Pam Tillis, Tigerlily Gold, Reyna Roberts, Tami Neilson, Tiera Kennedy, Mandy Barnett, Annie Bosko and The Isaacs and Home Free. The program also features archival interviews and commentary from fellow artists and those who knew Patsy including her husband, Charlie Dick, and friends like Loretta Lynn, Dottie West, Roy Clark and Owen Bradley.

POV - The Body Politic

Monday, November 25th 10pm

The Body Politic is a harbinger of hope in a country plagued by gun violence. Follow Mayor Brandon Scott's first year in office as he fights political forces to save lives in Baltimore and reveal a path to healing for the nation.

Lidia Celebrates America - Changemakers

Tuesday, November 26th 9pm

Follow Lidia on her 13th journey across America as she meets chefs, farmers, and entrepreneurs who are hard at work trying to change, not only what is available, but the way Americans see and think about food in the future.

All Creatures Great & Small on Masterpiece - Season 4 Encore Marathon

Thursday, November 28th 1pm to 5pm (episodes 1-4) and 7pm-11pm (episodes 5-7)

Binge season 4 before the new season begins in January 2025! It’s Spring 1940 and with Europe at war, the community in Darrowby is pulling together more than ever before. With Tristan away serving, Siegfried and James bring in some extra hands to help around the practice: highly efficient bookkeeper Miss Harbottle, and student vet Richard Carmody. Happily married Helen and James begin to think about their future despite the looming possibility that James could be called up to serve.

Great Performances - Henry Mancini 100 at the Hollywood Bowl

Friday, November 29th 9pm

The Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, along with special guests, celebrate the centennial birthday of Henry Mancini, the peerless composer for film, television and popular song. The 4-time Oscar and 20-time Grammy-winning composer of "Moon River" and the "Pink Panther" made 29 conducting appearances on the iconic Bowl's stage. Michael Buble, Cynthia Erivo, saxophonist Dave Koz and Mancini's daughter Monica Mancini gather to perform Mancini's signature songs, interspersed with clips from his beloved movies and TV shows. In addition, behind-the-scenes documentary footage captures the recording sessions for "The Henry Mancini 100th Sessions - Henry Has Company," a new, all-star album featuring a diverse range of artists including Gustavo Dudamel, Herbie Hancock, Quincy Jones, Lizzo, Stevie Wonder, Pat Metheny, Take 6, Snarky Puppy, and more.

America's Test Kitchen Celebrates 25 Years

Saturday, November 30th 10am & 4:30pm

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the most-watched cooking show on public television, the cast of America's Test Kitchen is hosting a party! In "America's Test Kitchen Celebrates 25 Years," hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison and the test cooks highlight the food, science, kitchen ingenuity, and fun that have made the show a fan favorite for over 600 episodes and bring viewers behind-the-scenes to see how it all gets made.

Steve & Eydie: Memories of My Mom and Dad (My Music Presents)

Saturday, November 30th 7pm

For over six decades, the musical duo of Steve Lawrence & Eydie Gorme has brought back warm and nostalgic memories from the early days of '50s Rock and Roll, '60s Pop, Tin Pan Alley, Broadway and The American Songbook. Amazingly, there has never been a tv show celebrating their long illustrious careers as individuals and singing together.- that is, until now, exclusively for public television stations.



Leonard Cohen - Live in Dublin

Saturday, November 30th 10pm

Enjoy a peak performance from the singer-songwriter in this concert filmed on September 12, 2013, during his monumental sold-out world tour. Cohen sang songs from his 50-year career before an adoring audience at Dublin's 02 Arena.