29 Shows to Watch this April on WVIA TV

Keystone Edition Reports: Clearing the Air on Legalizing Marijuana

Monday, April 7th 7pm

Governor Shapiro pushed for adult cannabis use to be legalized in his 2024 budget. Lawmakers debated a bill in the state house to create the program and expunge people's records for possession. That bill stalled, but advocates have promised to keep fighting in 2025. What's going on now? Will we greenlight marijuana by Jan. 2026? On the next Keystone Edition Reports, we'll take a closer look at the issue of legalizing Marijuana in Pennsylvania.

Keystone Edition Business: BizPitch: Campus Innovators (1 hour special)

Monday, April 14th 7pm

Keystone Edition Business will visit Bucknell University for a one-hour special as student entrepreneurs compete for prizes for their ideas for innovative products and services. See what the youngest and most innovative aspiring entrepreneurs are starting up at this college campus in central Pennsylvania!

Keystone Edition Health: Aging and Your Eyes

Monday, April 21st 7pm

As individuals grow older, they may experience changes that impact their eyes and vision. Numerous eye issues can affect vision as one ages, and they tend to worsen over time if left untreated. Common age-related problems include presbyopia, glaucoma, dry eyes, cataracts, and age-related macular degeneration. Eye specialists can help maintain or correct vision and slow the progression of severe diseases. Regular eye exams are essential for protecting eye health as you age.

Keystone Edition Arts: American Dreams (1 hour special)

Monday, April 28th 7pm

Art can represent a connection to our communities and responsibilities as community members. Art plays a significant role in fostering respect between cultures, promoting solutions to community problems, and encouraging participation in democracy. Keystone Edition: Arts will explore examples of art that have effectively promoted civic responsibility and ask how communities can incorporate art into their civic activities to enhance participation.

Poetry Out Loud Regional Competition 2025

Thursday, April 3rd 8pm

Poetry Out Loud is a national program from which high school students learn about great poetry through memorization and recitation. WVIA is proud to host the NEPA regional competition from which our winner will advance to the state championship in Harrisburg.

The Story of Palma - Preview

The Story of Palma: A Musical Fable (Encore Presentation)

Thursday, April 10th 9pm

Palma is a charming composition commissioned by WVIA to commemorate the 50th anniversaries of both the NEPA Philharmonic and WVIA that reimagines the magical folktale of a young Italian violinist, for whom the piece is named. The music by composer Dr. Paul Salerni and text by Dana Gioia is narrated by WVIA's legendary Erika Funke and brought to life by the NEPA Philharmonic musicians and their Music Director, Mélisse Brunet. Assisted by the Abington Heights chorus and orchestra, Palma celebrates the power of music and the beauty of friendship, loyalty, and love. Like any great journey, it captures the delight and discovery of audiences of all ages.

Scholastic Scrimmage

Weeknights 7:30pm

The competition Continues! This high school academic quiz show challenges top students from WVIA’s member school districts about all academic disciplines.

Consuelo Mack: Wealthtrack

Day & Time Shift for April & May

Mondays, 4pm beginning April 7th

Returns to Fridays 7:30pm June 6th

Consuelo Mack WealthTrack is a weekly half hour series devoted to providing trustworthy, understandable advice about how to build and protect wealth over the long-term. One of the most experienced business journalists in television, Consuelo Mack consistently attracts experts at the highest levels, bringing the best minds in the business to explore building and protecting long-term wealth. Wide-ranging topics -- including green investing, alternative energy, and insurance -- cover all the investments viewers care about: stocks,bonds, real estate, art and collectibles. Every episode ends with a personal finance Action Point to help viewers manage their financial lives.

Weekends with Yankee - New to Saturday Line-up

Saturdays 3:30pm beginning April 5th

WEEKENDS WITH YANKEE is a travel and lifestyle series named for the long-running publication enjoyed by readers across America for more than 80 years. With New England among the nation's top tourist destinations, the magazine-style program takes viewers on an insider's exploration of the cities, countryside locales and far-flung places in the quaint and scenic region. The series is hosted by Richard Wiese, (Born to Explore) , an Emmy Award-winning TV personality, author and explorer who has traveled to all seven continents, participated in two expeditions to Antarctica, and cross-country skied to the North Pole. Amy Traverso, a senior food editor at Yankee magazine who has appeared on The Martha Stewart Show and the Food Network's Throwdown with Bobby Flay, joins Richard as co-host. She highlights recipes, local flavors and the sense of community that make up the regions' food and dining scene. WEEKENDS WITH YANKEE offers an "all-access" behind-the-scenes pass to the unique attractions that define the region, and the hidden New England that only locals know.

Midsomer Murders: A Dying Art

Part 1, Sunday, April 6th 7pm

Part 2, Sunday, April 13th 7pm

Art comes to the picturesque Midsomer village of Angel's Rise with the opening of a new Sculpture Park. But when its launch is marred by murder, DCI Barnaby and DS Nelson have to get creative to crack a case where art imitates death, and everything has a deeper meaning. Guest Star Denis Lill (Rumpole of the Bailey).

Midsomer Murders: The Wolf Hunter of Little Worthy

Part 1, Sunday, April 20th 7pm

Part 2, Sunday, April 27th 7pm

After a local photographer wins an urban myth competition with his creation of The Wolf Hunter, it unexpectedly gains a cult following. However, when a man is killed, Barnaby must investigate if this myth has become murderous reality. Guest stars include Mark Williams (Father Brown) and Louise Jameson (Doctor Who).

LIZA: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story

American Masters - Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story

Tuesday, April 1st 9pm

After the tragic death of her mother, a young Liza Minnelli - in the midst of personal and professional challenges - seeks out mentors to help polish her boundless raw talent.

50 Years of Austin City Limits

Austin City Limits Celebrates 50 Years

Friday, April 4th 9pm

Music luminaries and some of the brightest stars in Austin City Limits' five-decade history return to the fabled ACL stage in Austin, Texas to celebrate the show's fiftieth anniversary. The all-star line-up includes Leon Bridges, Billy Strings, Gary Clark Jr., Lyle Lovett, Shawn Colvin, Angela Aguilar, The Avett Brothers, Indigo Girls, Rufus Wainwright, The Mavericks and more. Longtime Austin City Limits supporters and Austin-based actors Jared and Genevieve Padalecki (Walker, Supernatural, Gilmore Girls) co-host the special. The two-hour broadcast offers salutes to ACL icons including Willie Nelson and Stevie Ray Vaughan, and features behind-the-scenes interviews along with rarely-seen vintage clips from the ACL archives.

Finding Your Roots - Finding My Roots (Season 11 Finale)

Tuesday, April 8th 8pm

Cutting-edge DNA detective work solves long standing family mysteries for actor Laurence Fishburne and scholar Henry Louis Gates, Jr. - in a unique and emotional episode where Gates finds himself as a guest on his own show for the first time.

Trailer | WE WANT THE FUNK!

Independent Lens - We Want the Funk

Tuesday, April 8th 9pm

We Want the Funk is a syncopated voyage through the history of funk music, spanning from African, soul, and early jazz roots to its rise into the public consciousness, it also explores funk's influences on both new wave and hip-hop.

Revolutionary War Weapons Preview

Nova - Revolutionary War Weapons

Wednesday, April 9th 9pm

In April 1775, war breaks out in Britain's most troublesome territory.Now the American Colonial Army faces what seems like an impossible challenge - to militarily defeat the world's most powerful nation. We've all heard the stories of pluck and valor, but what really led to Britain's defeat and the birth of the United States? American and British archeologists and historians unpack the real story of technology, innovation, and luck that determined the outcome of key battles - from the Massachusetts militias who fired the first shots to the Naval clashes between British and American ships of the line. This unique film brings the latest science to bear to reveal the hidden history of the Revolutionary War.

Corridors of Power

Monday, April 14th 10pm

After the Soviet Union's collapse, America became the world's sole superpower. But at what cost? Rare archives and in-depth testimony offer insights into the "what" and "why" behind the White House's key decision-makers.

American Masters - Art Spiegelman: Disaster is My Muse

Tuesday, April 15th 10pm

Explore the life and career of cartoonist Art Spiegelman including the creation and ground-breaking impact of his Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel MAUS.

Secrets of the Forest Preview

Nova - Secrets of the Forest

Wednesday, April 16th 9pm

What would the restoration of Earth's forests mean in the fight against climate change? Follow researchers around the globe as they race to understand how nature processes and responds to carbon on the largest scales and how microorganisms, plants, animals, and humans combine to sustain healthy ecosystems. NOVA's cameras travel to spectacular forest landscapes in Costa Rica, Canada, Brazil, Madagascar, and other places as a global team of scientists gather data on how forests work and try to figure out how they can help tackle the twin threats of climate change and the existential threat of species extinction.

Aging Together in PA Presents - Aging Matters: Aging & the Workplace

Thursday, April 17th 7pm

It is estimated that 10,000 baby boomers turn 65 every day in the United States-a trend that will continue for the next decade. The aging of America's population will impact every aspect of our lives, including our professional careers. AGING MATTERS: AGE & THE WORKPLACE explores what the workforce of tomorrow will look like and what employers need to do now to adapt and prepare for the future. Hosted by Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Kathy Mattea, the 30-minute program shows industries facing labor and knowledge shortages and also profiles seniors who are still doing remarkable (and surprising) work.

Single-Use Planet

Thursday, April 17th 9pm

Plastic is vital to our modern way of life--but all forms of it? In search of why ever more single-use plastic debris enters the ocean each year despite all recycling efforts, SINGLE-USE PLANET goes upstream in the U.S. to where millions of tons of raw plastic are being made with generous government support. How have other countries solved the pollution? The quest eventually leads to France.

Great Performances - Now Hear This: Boccherini: Night Music

Friday, April 18th 9pm

Join Scott Yoo and musicians on a night tour of Madrid to uncover Boccherini's deep love for the city and learn how his iconic "Night Music of the Streets of Madrid" was inspired by his time in Spain, blending history and the pulse of the streets.

Water for Life

Monday, April 21st 10pm

Follow Indigenous community leaders in Latin America as they face death threats and murder while fighting to save their precious water resources from mining and hydroelectric projects.

Simon Schama: The Holocaust, 80 Years On

Tuesday, April 22nd 9pm

In the year marking the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the last concentration camps, renowned historian Sir Simon Schama confronts the history of the Holocaust as not just a Nazi obsession, but as a European-wide crime. In the most personal and unflinching film of his career, Simon visits mass killing sites in Lithuania, the home of his mother's family. He travels to the Netherlands, a nation famed for its long history of tolerance and where he lived and worked as a young historian, to answer the question of why fewer Jews survived here than in any other Western occupied country. And despite a lifetime dedicated to documenting Jewish history, this film also captures the emotional toll of Simon's first ever visit to Auschwitz-Birkenau. Within all this terror, at every step Simon leans into remarkable acts of resistance, the compulsion of ordinary Jews to document the unprecedented atrocities that were happening to them, in the hope they could never be denied. Featuring an extraordinary interview with 98-year-old survivor Marian Turski, as well as the voices of younger generations determined to ensure the Holocaust is never forgotten, the film also asks profound questions about what the Holocaust means now.

Changing Planet - River Restoration

Wednesday, April 23rd 10pm

Explore the planet's most threatened ecosystems. Follow Dr. M. Sanjayan on a visit to northern California where the largest river restoration project in US history is aiming to bring life back to a sacred river.

International Jazz Day from Morocco

Friday, April 25th 10pm

Celebrate International Jazz Day with host Jeremy Irons in a concert featuring Herbie Hancock, Dee Dee Bridgewater and more. Enjoy powerful jazz, blues, and Afrobeat collaborations, plus timeless classics, in this unforgettable musical event.

POV - The Taste of Mango

Monday, April 28th 10pm

An enveloping meditation on family, memory, identity, violence, and love. Spanning three generations of women, their narratives bear witness to the ever-evolving nature of inheritance and the hurt and protection entangled within familial bonds.

Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana

Tuesdays, 9pm April 29th - May 13th

Join chef Pati Jinich on a journey inspired by the Pan-American Highway to celebrate the many cultures of the Americas and how they enrich each other. Follow her as she travels from the top of Alaska through Alberta.

Nova - Critical Condition: Health in Black America

Wednesday, April 30th 9pm

This two-hour feature documentary produced by acclaimed Oscar-nominated filmmaker Stanley Nelson traces the roots of systemic racism in our medical system and the biological impacts of discrimination on the body to understand why Black Americans experience such disproportionately poor health outcomes - and did long before COVID-19 highlighted the devastating health disparities in our country.

