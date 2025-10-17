26 Shows to Watch This November on WVIA TV

In The Spotlight

Conversations for the Common Good: Safeguarding Justice Through Judicial Independence

Thursday, November 6th 7pm

"Conversations for the Common Good: Safeguarding Justice Through Judicial Independence" highlights the critical role of judicial independence in promoting and preserving our democracy. A distinguished panel of state and federal Judges explain the historical role of Judicial Independence in making our fair and impartial legal system the envy of the world. The program identifies current threats to the rule of law, the administration of justice and even to the security of individual Judges. The panel discussion explores where we go from here, and recommends ways the public and the Judiciary can promote and preserve judicial independence.

Burying the Hatchet: The Tom Quick Story

Thursday, November 13th 9pm

BURYING THE HATCHET: THE TOM QUICK STORY tells the fascinating story of how Lenni Lenape tribes had been dislocated from their Milford, Pa.homeland in the late 18th century and how this largely white community and disenfranchised tribal leaders worked together to reconcile the past and forge a shared path forward based on trust, friendship, and an inspiring and healing vision of the future.

Wyoming County Voices - Battling the Opioid Crisis Together

Monday, November 17th 7pm

WVIA Presents Wyoming Valley Voices - Battling the Opioid Crisis Together. This powerful town hall brings together local professionals, community leaders, and residents to share real-life stories and expert insights on how Wyoming County is addressing the opioid crisis.The program explores key themes including stigma, the role of emergency services, current substance use trends, and pathways to recovery-offering hope and understanding as the community confronts this ongoing challenge together. The Town Hall was recorded in front of a live audience at the Dietrich Theater in Tunkhannock.

Drama

Midsomer Murders - A Grain of Truth

Part 1 Sunday, October 26th 7pm

Part 2 Sunday, November 2nd 7pm

A trendy organic bakery in a restored mill is causing resentment amongst several villagers. Causton CID don't take the complaints too seriously until several people are dosed with a dangerous hallucinogenic. Then the first death occurs. Guest stars include Nigel Lindsay (Victoria), Robert Gilbert (Killing Eve) and Suzanne Parker (Causality).

Midsomer Murders - Dressed to Kill

Part 1 Sunday, November 19th 7pm

Part 2, Sunday, November 26th 7pm

Parish chairwoman Lois Springfield is found dead in a local theatre. The detectives assume it's because of her hostility toward a drag show being organized, but other motives are at play. Guest stars include Stewart Wright (Doc Martin).

The Great Escaper on Masterpiece

Sunday, November 23rd, 9pm

This is the true story of Bernard Jordan (Michael Caine) who made global headlines in the summer of 2014. He had staged a “great escape” from his care home to join fellow war veterans on a beach in Normandy, commemorating their fallen comrades at the D-Day Landings 70th anniversary. The late, two-time Oscar winner Glenda Jackson also stars as Bernie’s devoted wife, Irene. While Bernie is on his trip to Normandy, Irene recalls their younger days and falling in love during World War II. Bernie’s story captured the imagination of the world as he embodied the defiant, “can-do” spirit of a generation that was fast disappearing. But of course, it wasn’t the whole story. It was an inspirational but sanitized retelling of one man’s need to come to terms with the lasting trauma of war.

Season 5 Preview

All Creatures Great & Small on Masterpiece - Season 5 Encore Marathon

Thursday, November 27th 1pm to 5pm (episodes 1-4) and 7pm-11pm (episodes 5-7)

Binge season 5 before the new season begins in January 2026! It is Spring 1941 and we return to Darrowby to find young baby Jimmy keeping everyone in Skeldale House on their toes. Helen is getting the hang of motherhood with James away at RAF Abingdon, Mrs. Hall and Siegfried are enjoying having a little one around and Carmody is now a full-fledged member of the Skeldale family. With World War II now fully underway, Siegfried is taking up the slack at the surgery, Mrs. Hall and Helen are considering their contribution within the community, and Carmody is eager to step up. Siegfried is keen to have everyone back, but Tristan’s surprise return won't be quite as straightforward as he hoped.

History

Games in Black and White

Thursday, November 6th 9pm

Centered around the inspirational and groundbreaking friendship between Civil Rights icon Andrew Young and business icon Billy Payne- the two formed one of the most successful Black and White partnerships in the American South. The film presents the first comprehensive look at the Atlanta Olympics from bid to reality and the lasting transformation and legacy it left on the South's largest city.

Official Trailer | The Revolution that Changed the World

The American Revolution

Sunday, November 16th - Friday, November 21st 8pm

THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION, a film by Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein and David Schmidt. Thirteen American colonies unite in rebellion, win an eight-year war to secure their independence, and establish a new form of government that would inspire centuries of democratic movements within the United States and around the globe. What begins as a political clash between colonists and the British government grows into a bloody struggle that will engage more than two dozen nations.

News & Public Affairs

Trailer | Life After

Independent Lens - Life After

Monday, November 3rd, 10pm

Disabled filmmaker Reid Davenport investigates assisted dying and uncovers how ableism, policy, and systemic failures can make death seem like the only option. With gripping stories and a personal mission, Life After explores who gets real choice, and who doesn't, in life and death.

Green Box: At the Heart of War

Monday, November 10th 7pm

Hidden secrets launch a son's life-long quest to discover a father he never knew. Revealed: a WWII pilot's journey from a passionate romance to a heroic doomed air battle; imprisonment in a famous POW camp; a death march across Germany, and unexpected tragedy. The story's intimate personal details of war speak to the archetypal trauma faced by veteran families of all eras. Martin Sheen narrates.

Salute to Service 2025: A Veteran's Day Celebration

Monday, November 10th 9pm

Country music legend Trace Adkins joins the U.S. Army Field Band to host "Salute to Service 2025: A Veterans Day Celebration." This inspiring tribute features unforgettable musical performances by opera superstar Angel Blue, acclaimed jazz vocalist Kurt Browning, and Trace Adkins himself. Through powerful music and heartfelt storytelling, the program honors the courage and sacrifice of our nation's veterans. We will meet remarkable service members - from living World War II veterans to today's heroes - sharing their personal stories of duty and resilience. Join us for this moving celebration as we come together to express our gratitude to those who have worn the uniform in service to us all.

Last 600 Meters: The Battles of Najaf and Fallujah

Monday, November 10th 10pm

The battles of Fallujah and Najaf in 2004 were the two deadliest battles of the Iraq War. This film tells the story of these battles, not through narration, but through the words and deeds of those who fought there.

Breaking Enigma: A World War II Game Changer

Tuesday, November 11th 3pm

The breaking of Germany's top-secret Enigma Code at Bletchley Park in the United Kingdom was one of World War II's biggest secrets, alongside the construction of the atomic bombs. Some historians estimate that deciphering the German military code shortened the war by two years and possibly saved 14 million lives. Though the Enigma was deemed unbreakable, a British mathematician named Alan Turing spearheaded the initiative to achieve the impossible and succeeded unbeknownst to the German military. Narrated by Keith Morrison of Dateline and filmed on location in England and the United States, BREAKING ENIGMA: A WORLD WAR II GAME CHANGER tells this heroic story in detail through a combination of interviews with historians, veterans and modern scientists.

A More Perfect Union: Inspiring Civic & Civil Conversations Across America

Monday, November 24th 9pm

Ken Burns, Jeffrey Rosen and others discuss essential themes of liberty, equality, democracy and separation of powers. The ideas and values articulated 250 years ago during America's founding remain relevant to conversations about governance today.

Bring Them Home

Monday, November 24th 10pm

BRING THEM HOME tells the story of a small, determined group of Blackfoot people striving to re-establish the first wild buffalo herd on ancestral lands since the species' near-extinction a century ago. The film evocatively captures the decades-long efforts to restore buffalo along with the land, re-enliven traditional culture and bring much needed healing to the Blackfeet community. Narrated and executive produced by Oscar nominee and Blackfeet / Nez Perce actor, Lily Gladstone, the film has screened at over 40 film festivals; earning multiple awards and playing as an audience favorite.

Science & Nature

Preview of The Pigeon Hustle

Nature - The Pigeon Hustle

Wednesday, November 5th 8pm

Follow in the footsteps of London and New York's pigeon flocks to uncover their secret world as never before. Witness the challenges of city life and how the humble pigeon has overcome them! With a world population hundreds of millions strong, feral pigeons are our most familiar neighbors. They have been an ever-present companion to people for millennia, yet despite such familiarity, there's still so much we don't know about the remarkable, resilient pigeon!

Nature - Jaguar Beach

Wednesday, November 12th 8pm

On a remote stretch of Central America's Pacific coast, the lush, volcanic landscape gives way to a startlingly different world: a dry tropical forest - one of the last of its kind on the planet - where a newly resurgent population of jaguars has reclaimed their kingdom. In the waters at its edge, legions of olive ridley sea turtles emerge from the ocean for one of nature's most spectacular events, a mass nesting ritual called the arribada. Here, two unlikely creatures- the sea turtle and the jaguar - meet with spectacular consequences for both their species and the very different environments they inhabit.

Nova - Operation Space Station: High-Risk Build

Wednesday, November 5th 9pm

From ammonia leaks to Space Shuttle disasters to a spacewalk gone terribly wrong, astronauts and Mission Control insiders relive the most terrifying moments during construction of the International Space Station.

Arts & Music

Great Performances - New York City Ballet in Madrid

Friday, November 7th 9pm

Enjoy an evening of dance from Madrid's Teatro Real, beginning with George Balanchine's "Serenade" and "Square Dance," followed by "The Times Are Racing" by current NYCB resident choreographer Justin Peck set to an electronic score.

American Heart in WWI: A Carnegie Hall Tribute

Tuesday, November 11th 8pm

Powerful storytelling, breathtaking music, unforgettable characters, rare film and images from the National Archives, and meticulously researched history tell the story of America's Involvement in World War I. Equal parts concert, suspense, drama, romance, and exhibition of rare American flags brings fresh insights to this musical and visual exploration of The Great War.

Andre Rieu: Power of Love

Friday, November 28th 9pm

Get ready to relive the magic of an unforgettable evening in this new special. Recorded live during his spectacular Summer Open Air Concerts at the Vrijthof Square in Maastricht, Netherlands in 2024, this performance captures the enchantment, joy, and romance that only André and his Johann Strauss Orchestra can deliver. From the first note to the final standing ovation, André Rieu: Power Of Love is a celebration of music, connection, and unforgettable moments.

Neil Diamond: Hot August Night/NYC

Saturday, November 29th 9pm

Considered by many to be his best work, Hot August Night NYC is a compilation of Neil Diamond's biggest hits, performed across his four sell-out shows at Madison Square Garden during his 2008 tour. As he invigorated his back catalogue with new energy, it shows his skills as a performer and consummate showman. This is Diamond the icon in full glory.

Deconstructing the Beatles

Saturday, November 29th 10:30pm

In DECONSTRUCTING THE BEATLES acclaimed "Beatle-ologist" Scott Freiman guides you, step by step, on an educational journey through several of The Beatles' milestone albums and the fascinating stories that accompanied them. No matter how much you know about the Beatles, there's something new here for you. Episodes include "The Beatles Come to America," "Deconstructing Rubber Soul," "A Trip Through Strawberry Fields."

Great Performances - Andrea Bocelli 30th: The Celebration

Sunday, November 30th 9pm

Experience the world-renowned Italian tenor's 30th anniversary concert from Tuscany featuring global superstars Ed Sheeran, David Foster, Katharine McPhee, Sofia Carson, Brian May, Jon Batiste and more. Directed by Grammy nominee and Emmy winner Sam Wrench.

"Twelfth Night" Preview

Great Performances - Twelfth Night

Friday, November 14th 9pm

Enjoy this Shakespearean comedy of mistaken identity from The Public Theater, captured at the reopened Delacorte Theater in New York's Central Park, starring Peter Dinklage, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Lupita Nyong'o, Sandra Oh, and Daphne Rubin-Vega.

