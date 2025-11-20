26 Shows to Watch This December on WVIA TV

In The Spotlight

VIA Short Takes - New Episode for TV

Thursday, December 4th 7pm

In this episode of VIA Short Takes stories spotlighted will be "The Day Carbondale Stood Still", "Between Worlds: The Story of Wyoming Valley Ghost Tours", and "Jumpin' Jeff Walker".

Drama

All Creatures Great and Small: Christmas in the Dales

Sunday, December 7th 7pm

Celebrate the heartwarming MASTERPIECE series with clips and behind-the-scenes memories of its Christmas finales. Experience the kindness, empathy and love in the magical village of Darrowby and the stunning Yorkshire Dales during the holiday season.

All Creatures Great and Small: Cheers to the Years

Sunday, December 7th 8:30pm

Raise a glass to celebrate the most memorable moments from five seasons of this beloved series with cast members and creators. Explore each of the characters - human and animal - and revisit their loves, losses, triumphs, struggles, growth and joy.

Series Preview

Happiness

Sundays 8 & 8:30pm, December 14th-December 28th

Broadway director and golden boy Charlie Summers has come home to New Zealand. And he's devastated. After 20 years working his way up to the top of the musical theatre world, he has found himself back in his childhood bedroom and back helping his mother, Gaye, at the local community musical theater. The eclectic cast and crew there may lack professional skills, but certainly don't lack passion.

Call the Midwife Holiday Special

Thursday, December 25th 8pm

When senior members of the Nonnatus House staff head to Hong Kong on a mercy mission, the younger midwives are left to cope alone. As the Christmas action shifts between the sun-drenched Far East and a snowy East End, Sister Julienne suddenly finds herself excited about the Order's future. After years of battling change, she decides to embrace it, work with it, and see what love can do.

History

Becoming Thurgood: America's Social Architect - Preview

Becoming Thurgood: America's Social Architect

Tuesday, December 2nd 9:30pm

Explore the life and legacy of the nation's first African American Supreme Court justice. The film follows Justice Marshall, known as "Mr. Civil Rights," from his legal career with the NAACP to his 1967 appointment to the nation's highest court.

Agatha Christie: Lucy Worsley On the Mystery Queen

Sundays 7pm, December 14th-December 28th

Lucy Worsley explores the enigma of Agatha Christie. Over three episodes, she applies her historian's powers of investigation to the Queen of Crime. And she uncovers a complex woman whose life - and work - reflects the upheavals of the 20th century.

News & Public Affairs

POV - Between Goodbyes

Monday, December 8th 10pm

When a queer Korean adoptee reunites with her birth mother in Seoul, deep cultural misunderstandings and unspoken regrets surface. With tenderness, humor, and determination, both navigate the heart-wrenching legacy of international adoption.

Karamu: Feast for the 7th Day

Monday, December 29th 7pm

Hosted by lifestyle expert Sira Williams, KARAMU: FEAST FOR THE 7TH DAY explores the tradition of Kwanzaa, focusing on the final feast that concludes the annual celebration. The half-hour program explores the history, principles, and symbols of Kwanzaa while celebrating the culinary traditions of West Africa. Featuring dishes from Mali, Ghana,and Nigeria, KARAMU: FEAST FOR THE 7TH DAY focuses on food and culture, and their integral relationship to building community. Sira also shares her personal story as a child born in Mali, West Africa, to her American mother and Malian father, giving viewers insight into her experience growing up and the importance of African roots in American culture.

Arts & Music

We Heart Public Television! - Preview

We Heart Public Television!

Monday, December 1st 8pm

A star-studded cast will honor 55 remarkable years of public television - America's trusted, free public media service that reaches every city, town, and rural community across the nation.Featuring music director Rickey Minor and appearances by Josh Groban, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ziggy Marley, Lily Tomlin, Noel Paul Stookey, Rick Steves, David Fosterand, Katherine MacPhee, Joe Bonamassa, Lucy Dacus, Celtic Woman, Linds ay Ell, Sarah Silverman, Martha Plimpton and so many more, this program celebrates the extraordinary musical artists and personalities who have graced PBS stages and screens, showcasing the cultural richness that public media and local PBS stations offer all Americans.This fundraising special will include a variety of live musical performances, celebrity appearances and viewer testimonials, plus archival material from iconic public television shows including Austin City Limits, Great Performances and Sesame Street. Viewers will be able to donate to their own local PBS station to help them fill the budget gap from the recent loss of all federal funding for Public Media.

Mr. Rogers: It's You I Like - Preview

Mr. Rogers: It's You I Like

Tuesday, December 2nd 8pm

Join host Michael Keaton to celebrate "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood," the pioneering children's series that premiered nationally over 50 years ago. Celebrities, cast members and Joanne Rogers reveal their favorite memories from the series.

Celtic Woman: 20th Anniversary Concert - Preview

Celtic Woman: 20th Anniversary Concert

Wednesday, December 3rd 8pm

Celebrate 20 years of spectacular Irish music with a new concert filmed at the Helix in Dublin. With fan favorites, new arrangements, and stirring originals, this emotional evening features a stellar lineup of eight world-class Celtic Women.

Joe Bonamassa & Orchestra: Live at the Hollywood Bowl

Wednesday, December 3rd 9:30pm

Joe Bonamassa made his highly anticipated live debut at the iconic Hollywood Bowl, accompanied by a stellar ensemble of 40 orchestra members.

Air Supply: 50th Anniversary Concert - Preview

Air Supply: 50th Anniversary Concert

Thursday, December 4th 8pm

Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock celebrate five decades of hits in this May 2025 concert. Songs include "Lost in Love," "All Out of Love," "Every Woman in the World," "The One That You Love," "Here I Am," "Sweet Dreams," "Without You" and more.

I Want My '80s Tour Live - Preview

I Want My '80s Tour Live

Thursday, December 4th 9:30pm

Rick Springfield, Wang Chung and John Waite perform their biggest hits of the decade, including "Jessie's Girl," "Don't Talk to Strangers," "Everybody Have Fun Tonight," "Dance Hall Days," and "Missing You."

Broadway's Leading Ladies - Preview

Broadway's Leading Ladies

Friday, December 5th 9pm

Join an extraordinary lineup of talent and the American Pops Orchestra to pay tribute to the women who have defined Broadway and those who are shaping its future. This March 2025 concert at New York's Town Hall is a celebration of song and legacy.

Rufus Wainwright Does Kurt Weill

Saturday, December 6th 7pm

Singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright's fascination with German composer Kurt Weill's music goes back decades. However, RUFUS WAINWRIGHT DOES KURT WEILL marks the first time he dedicated an entire evening to performing the songs of this legendary figure in musical theater. Filmed in Los Angeles with the Pacific Jazz Orchestra, the concert features classics like "Mack the Knife," "The Saga of Jenny" and "September Song."

Celtic Tenors: Live at the Empire

Saturday, December 6th 8:30pm

Featuring the acclaimed Irish-based trio of Matthew Gilsenan, George Hutton and Daryl Simpson, THE CELTIC TENORS: LIVE AT THE EMPIRE showcases the tenors performing opera, classical, Irish traditional and pop music in their signature harmony-rich style.

Starring Dick Van Dyke

American Masters - Starring Dick Van Dyke

Friday, December 12th 9pm

Celebrate the life and career of legendary actor Dick Van Dyke on his 100th birthday. Known for films like Bye Bye Birdie, Mary Poppins, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, TV show Diagnosis Murder and his classic CBS sitcom, Van Dyke has delighted audiences on screen and stage for eight decades. Featuring never-before-seen footage, photos and home movies that detail Van Dyke's extraordinary showbiz legacy.

Spirit of the Season

Saturday, December 13th 9pm

Join the U.S. Air Force Band of Mid-America for the 2025 edition of their NATAS EMMY Award-winning holiday series, The Spirit of the Season! Celebrate the joy and excitement of the holiday season with musical selections ranging from jazz to classical, pop, and R&B...all performed by American Airmen!

Celebration of Hanukkah

Monday, December 15th 7pm

In the heartwarming and nostalgic program, A CELEBRATION OF HANUKKAH, host Geoffrey Baer takes viewers on a fun exploration of the time-honored traditions of this joyous Jewish holiday, sharing how Hanukkah came to be, the significance of the season's cherished dishes, and the ways families continue to celebrate together across generations. Along the way, Geoffrey provides an overview of Hanukkah in popular culture, weaving in his holiday memories through childhood home movies. And, because food plays such a meaningful part of every Hanukkah observance, he also heads into the kitchen with experts to try his hand at creating seasonal culinary delights - including latkes (potato pancakes) and sufganiyot (filled donuts) - while explaining how these dishes connect to Hanukkah's history.

Hope of the Season: Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir

Monday, December 15th 8pm

Tony Award-winner Ruthie Ann Miles and iconic actor Dennis Haysbert inspire in this holiday special that combines classic Christmas carols with a contemporary story of how giving back and uplifting communities is the true meaning of the season.

Great Performances - Nutcracker from English National Ballet

Tuesday, December 16th 8pm

Enjoy Tchaikovsky's holiday classic set in Edwardian-era London. Clara embarks on a fantastical adventure with her enchanted nutcracker featuring over 100 dancers and a magical, dreamlike realm. Choreographed by Aaron S. Watkin and Arielle Smith.

Tasteable's Festive Flavors

Thursday, December 18th 8pm

TASTEABLE'S FESTIVE FLAVORS brings the joy of the season straight to your kitchen! Join us as we celebrate holidays with delicious recipes,creative entertaining ideas, and tips for making every gathering memorable. From decadent desserts to savory feasts and festive sips, this special is packed with flavor, inspiration, and a touch of holiday magic.

St. Olaf Christmas Festival: Our Hope for Years to Come

Thursday, December 25th 7pm

St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota presents music for the Advent, Christmas, and Epiphany Season. First held in 1912, the St. Olaf Christmas Festival is one of the oldest musical celebrations of Christmas in the United States, and features more than 450 students from St. Olaf College's renowned choirs and orchestra. Featuring familiar carols, beloved choral works, and exciting new compositions, themes of the Advent and Christmas season are explored through music in this cherished tradition.

Humbler - Danny Gatton

Saturday, December 27th 9pm

Danny Gatton, "The World's Greatest Unknown Guitarist," combined jazz,rock, country, blues & rockabilly into dazzling melanges of sound. A conflicted genius, Danny was a humble man, yet his virtuosity humbled musicians far more famous than he. Danny loved Made in the USA & his awe & respect for USA culture & ingenuity can be felt with every note from his guitar. His music unites us!

