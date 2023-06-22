100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2022 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sheetal Sheth says kid's books can deal with big feelings. 'Always Anjali' takes on identity

Published June 22, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT
The cover of "Always Anjali" by Sheetal Sheth. (Courtesy of Penguin Random House)
The cover of "Always Anjali" by Sheetal Sheth. (Courtesy of Penguin Random House)

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with actor and children’s book author Sheetal Sheth.

Sheth’s “Anjali” series of picture books centers around an Indian-American girl finding joy in her heritage. Her “Making Happy” book is about a child coping with her mother’s cancer.

Sheetal Sheth is the author of “Always Anjali.” (Courtesy of Penguin Random House)

The cover of “Making Happy” by Sheetal Sheth. (Courtesy of Penguin Random House)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.