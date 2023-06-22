Sheetal Sheth says kid's books can deal with big feelings. 'Always Anjali' takes on identity

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with actor and children’s book author Sheetal Sheth.

Sheth’s “Anjali” series of picture books centers around an Indian-American girl finding joy in her heritage. Her “Making Happy” book is about a child coping with her mother’s cancer.

Sheetal Sheth is the author of “Always Anjali.” (Courtesy of Penguin Random House)

The cover of “Making Happy” by Sheetal Sheth. (Courtesy of Penguin Random House)

