100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2022 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

FTC seeks to block Microsoft buying gaming giant Activision Blizzard King

Published July 13, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT
The Activision Blizzard Booth is shown during the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles. (Jae C. Hong/AP)
The Activision Blizzard Booth is shown during the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles. (Jae C. Hong/AP)

The Federal Trade Commission still seeks to block Microsoft from acquiring gaming titan, Activision Blizzard King. A California judge ruled this week that the FTC did not prove that the acquisition would be anti-competitive.

Host Celeste Headlee gets the latest on the massive deal and what it would mean for the games industry from Nicole Carpenter of the gaming publication Polygon.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.