UPS avoids strike after reaching tentative deal with union

Published July 26, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT

The United Parcel Service and its union, the Teamsters, announced Tuesday that they reached a tentative deal for a new contract — averting a strike on Aug. 1.

Under the new agreement, all UPS employees will receive a raise. And part-time workers will get a bump in starting pay.

Emma Cosgrove, a senior reporter on Insider’s transportation team, joins us.

