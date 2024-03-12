WVIA Honored with Seven American Advertising Federation of Northeastern Pennsylvania Awards, Showcasing Creative Excellence

Pittston, PA- WVIA, Northeastern Pennsylvania’s PBS and NPR station, is thrilled to announce a resounding win at the 2024 American Advertising Federation of Northeastern Pennsylvania (AAF NEPA) Awards. Taking home an impressive seven awards, WVIA’s content and creative teams were recognized for their exceptional work in crafting impactful messages that resonate with viewers.

“This recognition is a true testament to the dedication and talent of our entire production team,” said WVIA President & CEO, Carla McCabe. “At WVIA, we believe in the power of storytelling to connect, inspire, and make a difference. These awards validate our commitment to using that power to serve our community.”

WVIA’s award-winning entries spanned a diverse range of categories, showcasing their versatility and ability to deliver impactful messages across platforms. From promotional campaigns to documentaries, their work left a lasting impression on the AAF NEPA judges.

“We are incredibly proud of the stories we tell and the messages we share,” continued Ben Payavis II, WVIA Chief Content Officer. “These awards motivate us to keep pushing boundaries and finding new ways to connect with our audiences on a deeper level.”

This significant win at the AAF NEPA Awards further solidifies WVIA’s position as a leader in creative storytelling within the region and their dedication to using their platform for positive impact.

WVIA received the following seven awards:

GOLD (Single Spot)- ROAR Documentary Trailer.

GOLD (Single Entry and Best of Show)- The Hooded Graves of Catawissa.

GOLD (Integrated Campaigns and Judge's Choice)- Pizza!

SILVER (Television Advertising)- ROAR Documentary.

SILVER (Integrated Campaigns)- ROAR Documentary.

The award ceremony was held on Friday, March 8th at The FM Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre. All winners and professional entries can be viewed here.

About The American Advertising Federation of Northeastern Pennsylvania

The American Advertising Federation of Northeastern Pennsylvania represents solopreneurs, educators, corporations, creative leaders, small businesses, nonprofits and students in the future-facing world of advertising.

About WVIA

WVIA is the PBS and NPR affiliate serving over 22 counties in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. For over 50 years WVIA has been committed to serving the people by offering informational, educational, and entertaining content that enriches and expands viewpoints and serves as a catalyst for positive change. WVIA television channels include WVIA TV, WVIA PBS Kids 24/7, and WVIA Create. WVIA’s radio channels include WVIA Radio, WVIA Arts, and the Chiaroscuro Channel. WVIA’s programs can also be found streaming live and on-demand on wvia.org and the WVIA app.

WVIA Mission

WVIA educates, inspires, entertains and fosters citizenship, diverse cultures, and perspectives to nurture community.