'Juan Gabriel' explores the life and musical legacy of the beloved Mexican singer

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Mexican singer-songwriter Juan Gabriel sold millions of records, wrote dozens of hit songs and toured for decades to sold-out crowds. And for about 45 years until his death in 2016, he chronicled almost all of it using handheld video cameras and tape recorders. Those decades of footage are the foundation of a new documentary series on Netflix called "Juan Gabriel: I Must, I Can, I Will," which revives the private and public life of the musical legend. I spoke with Maria Jose Cuevas, the director of the series. And this is how she describes Juan Gabriel.

MARIA JOSE CUEVAS: (Through interpreter) He is a truly unique figure, not only for his talent, his music and his compositions. We owe him not just for his music but also for being a person who broke many stereotypes and prejudices. And my most cherished memory is attending his concert at the Palace of Fine Arts in 1990.

MARTÍNEZ: Wow.

CUEVAS: (Through interpreter) It's iconic because it was the first time a popular singer performed on a stage traditionally reserved for ballet, opera and classical music. Yet he managed to get the entire audience, at a venue where he wasn't initially accepted, to get up and dance.

MARTÍNEZ: Tell us what Juan Gabriel means and meant to Mexico and Mexicans.

CUEVAS: (Through interpreter) I don't know anyone who doesn't love Juan Gabriel. I feel he's a musical icon, almost a national symbol. And that's despite the context in which he emerged, Mexico in the 1970s and 1980s, a deeply conservative, macho and homophobic country. Then suddenly, this figure appears, someone who manages to win over every social class, every kind of audience, even the most macho man. He's both a great provocateur and a great conqueror.

MARTÍNEZ: His sexuality, Maria, was a big source of conversation and controversy throughout his career. There's a clip from Juan Gabriel from an interview about the controversy around him.

MARTÍNEZ: So he says, as good as he is at selling records, he is even better at selling newspapers. How did he handle this constant speculation about his love life? And did he actually really care?

CUEVAS: (Through interpreter) I think it was a time when artists all around the world simply weren't coming out of the closet. Freddie Mercury in England, Elton John. I mean, back then, if artists, singers or celebrities came out in the '70s and '80s, it would very quickly have ended their careers. In a 2002 interview, Juan Gabriel was asked if he was gay, and he responded with this iconic phrase.

CUEVAS: (Through interpreter) What is seen doesn't need to be asked. I think he always lived that way. He was essentially saying, this is who I am. Don't ask me. You can see it. And that's a form of provocation, a kind of quiet revolution about being yourself and always playing with that ambiguity.

MARTÍNEZ: So there was Juan Gabriel the artist. That's his stage name. His real name was Alberto Aguilera Valadez. What would you say, Maria, is the biggest difference between Juan Gabriel and Alberto Aguilera Valadez?

CUEVAS: (Through interpreter) Alberto is the composer. He is the one who writes down all his experiences, who pours out his loneliness, who is the child forced to face solitude and the man who seeks to fill all these voids by becoming a father. And I feel that Juan Gabriel is the performer who sings these songs of loneliness, but he is the one who becomes free. He creates a completely liberated persona to then fill all those voids for the audience. That is the difference.

MARTÍNEZ: One of the things, Maria, that I think this docuseries did very well is really illustrate the difference between the personal versus the public image. And it helped that we heard Juan Gabriel's voice throughout this whole thing. When did you decide that this documentary series would be that, would be told in that way?

CUEVAS: (Through interpreter) When we gained access to this treasure trove, the storage room where he kept all his cassettes, we discovered that many of them had mold.

MARTÍNEZ: (Laughter) Oh, wow.

CUEVAS: (Through interpreter) After having been stored there for so many years. The truly remarkable thing about this man is that from a young age, Alberto Aguilera bought a Super 8 camera and developed a passion for documenting his entire life. Thanks to that vision, for 45 years he filmed and stored everything that was Alberto and everything that was Juan Gabriel. For me, the experience was deeply immersive, constantly delving into this dual universe.

MARTÍNEZ: I want to know what your favorite Juan Gabriel song is. Mine is "Querida."

MARTÍNEZ: When I was a little kid, my grandfather was a very serious, quiet and strict, stern man. But there was one time where I saw him play this song. And he closed his eyes and was mouthing the lyrics to that song. I'd never seen that kind of emotion out of him. And it really made me think, man, that song has that much power over him. So for you, what is your No. 1 Juan Gabriel song?

CUEVAS: (Through interpreter) Oof, there are several that I like. But the one that comes to mind right now is "Debo Hacerlo." It's a song that was also very present in the series. In fact, we took the title of the series - "I Must, I Can And I Will" - from it.

MARTÍNEZ: Oh, yeah. Maria Jose Cuevas directed the docuseries "Juan Gabriel: I Must, I Can, I Will." It is streaming right now on Netflix. (Speaking Spanish).

CUEVAS: (Speaking Spanish). Thank you so, so much.

