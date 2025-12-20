'Wait Wait' for December 20, 2025: With Not My Job guest Rhea Seehorn
This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Rhea Seehorn and panelists Hari Kondabolu, Josh Gondelman, and Paula Poundstone. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.
Who's Bill This Time
Not Ready For Their Close-Up; Sucky Business News; Hallmark and Chill in Connecticut
Panel Questions
AI Gets Generous
Bluff The Listener
Our panelists tell three stories about a new piece of smart tech in the news, only one of which is true.
Not My Job: Pluribus' Rhea Seehorn answers our questions about Christmas Carols
Rhea Seehorn, who stars as Carol on Apple TV+'s Pluribus plays our game called, "It's Christmas, Carol" Three questions about Christmas carols.
Panel Questions
A New Holiday Coping Strategy; Getting Some Familiar Help With Dating Apps
Limericks
Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Ooh-la-la Tannebaum; They're So Cute and Venomous; Pop Music Under Pressure
Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else
Predictions
Our panelists predict what will be the big Christmas present this year.
