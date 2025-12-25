Letting an AI bot run a vending machine

Unless you want to lose a whole lot of money, don’t rush to hire an AI bot to run your vending machine. That’s the lesson from a recent experiment in AI autonomy, piloted by Joanna Stern, tech columnist at The Wall Street Journal.

The artificial intelligence company Anthropic lent Stern and her Wall Street Journal colleagues a vending machine powered by its Claude AI model.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with the Wall Street Journal’s Joanna Stern.

