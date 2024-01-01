Anthracite Mining Heritage Month
Songs and Stories of Coal Country
Robert Wolensky is a historian and sociologist with a special interest in our region’s coal mining heritage. He joins singer-songwriters Tom Flannery and Jay Smar for “Songs and Stories of Coal Country." It’s part concert, part discussion.
Daria Marmaluk-Hajioannou, award-winning singer-songwriter from the Lehigh Valley, speaking about her new album dedicated to the memory of her grandfather, who was a coal miner in the Lackawanna County, and to the immigrant experience.
For more information about "Come From a Coal Town" and Daria's music for children, www.dariamusic.com/
Daria Marmaluk-Hajioannou, award-winning singer-songwriter from the Lehigh Valley, in Part Two of a conversation coinciding with the release of her recent album, "Come From A Coal Town" dedicated to her immigrant grandfather who worked in the Anthracite mines of northeastern Pennsylvania. She also spoke about her new children's song, "Thanks to the Doctors and Nurses"
www.dariamusic.com/
Dr. Jamie Longazel, Associate Professor of Political Science at John Jay College in NY and author of the study, "Undocumented Fears: Immigration & the Politics of Divide & Conquer in Hazleton, Pennsylvania" issued by Temple University Press, speaking about an organization he founded, "Anthracite Unite", what led to his writing a book about Hazleton and the importance of remembering the region's history. www.jamielongazel.com/ www.anthraciteunite.com/
Dr. Robert Wolensky, Professor Emeritus of Sociology at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, & Adjunct Professor of History at King's College in Wilkes-Barre, speaking about "Sewn in Coal Country: An Oral History of the Ladies' Garment Industry in Northeastern Pennsylvania, 1945-1995", issued by Penn State University Press. Part One of Two Segments. www.psupress.org
David Brocca, Filmmaker, and Lex Romane, Singer-Songwriter/Narrator, speaking about the new documentary "The Knox Mine Disaster" that will have two screenings as part of Anthracite Mining Heritage Month in NEPA.
Michael L. Sena, internationally-known expert in telematics, digital map databases, location-based services and navigation, and a native of Scranton, who now lives and works in Sweden, speaking about his family life in Scranton and his novel, "The Coal Men".
www.michaellsena.com/
This is the first of a two-part series.
Michael L. Sena, native of Scranton & internationally-known expert in telematics, digital map databases, location-based services & navigation, speaking about his recent novel, "The Coal Men" set in the Anthracite Coal region with 6 men trapped in a mine "squeeze."
For more information: www.michaellsena.com./
Richard Stanislaus, Guest Curator & Art Collector, and Dr. Darlene Miller-Lanning, Director of the Hope Horn Gallery at the University of Scranton, speaking about the exhibition, "John Willard Raught: Beauty Lies Close at Home,"
Photographer Niko Kallianiotis, Co-Founder of the Rust Belt Biennial, speaking about his recently published collection of photographs, "America in a Trance" issued by Damiani.
Robert Wolensky, Prof. Emeritus at the Univ. of Wisconsin/Stevens Point; Richard Healey of the University of Portsmouth, England, and William Jones, Prof. Emeritus at the Univ. of Cardiff, Wales, speaking about the Avondale Mine Disaster of 1869 on the occasion of a conference to mark the 150th Anniversary of the tragedy in northeastern Pennsylvania.
Photographer Yoav Friedlander, Co-founder of the Rust Belt Biennial, and Heather Sincavage, Director of the Sordoni Art Gallery at Wilkes University,