How to follow the latest local updates on Hurricane Milton

Updated October 08, 2024 at 15:32 PM ET

As of Tuesday morning, Hurricane Milton was just over 500 miles southwest of Tampa, Fla, and expected to make landfall late Wednesday night.

Member stations across the NPR Network in Florida are covering the local impact of Hurricane Milton.

Here's how to follow the latest local and regional resources:

Loading...

➡️ Tampa Bay [via WUSF]

➡️ Tampa [via WMNF]

➡️ Orlando [via Central Florida Public Media]

➡️ Fort Myers via [WGCU]

➡️ Miami [via WLRN]

➡️ Gainesville [via WUFT]

➡️ Jacksonville [via WJCT]

➡️ Find your local station

Regional Resources

The Florida Public Radio Emergency Network's site has the latest safety and emergency information available, as well as an app to help during a storm.

Knowing how to evacuate safely and prepare for a storm can be challenging. The site has details on how to assess your local risk and prepare accordingly before a storm.

➡️ Hurricane preparedness: Expert guidance on flooding, power outages and more

➡️ Are hurricanes getting worse? Here’s what you need to know

Member stations across the southeast U.S. will be covering Hurricane Milton as it makes landfall. Find your local station for the latest from your area.

Copyright 2024 NPR