Opinion: Remembering the flood victims of Camp Mystic

The death of every child is its own disaster.

But there has been something especially poignant in the stories of the campers, counselors, and staff from Camp Mystic who died last week in the Guadalupe River's floodwaters.

We think of the years that should have been ahead of them, filled with laughter, learning, friends, new adventures, fun, frustration, love and heartbreak and love again.

Hanna and Rebecca Lawrence were twin sisters who had just finished second grade. Their parents said in a statement, "We are devastated that the bond we shared with them, and that they shared with each other, is now frozen in time."

Mary Grace Baker had just celebrated her first Communion. St. Anne Catholic school in Beaumont, Texas, said on Facebook, "Her giggle was contagious, as was her spirit."

Eloise Peck and Lila Bonner were 8 and 9 years old. Eloise's mother, Missy Peck, told KDFW-TV that Eloise — known as Lulu — "loved spaghetti but not more than she loved dogs and animals. She passed away alongside her best friend and cabinmate."

Chloe Childress was 18, and a fourth-generation Camp Mystic camper, back this summer as a counselor. The head of her Houston school said in a statement, "Chloe made space for others to feel safe, valued, and brave."

Families who send their children off to summer camp miss them every day. But they also feel that being away, nestled into nature, will shelter their children and help them grow.

Cody Crossman wrote a post on Facebook about losing his 8 year old niece, Hadley Hanna. Each detail pierces your heart.

"Sweet Hadley, I can't believe it. The joy you brought everyone with your smile and laughter can't be replaced. I will miss our Monday dance Hopdoddy milkshakes and just that time we got to spend together. I will always remember the last time I saw you, the night before you left. You said you were nervous, I said don't be, gave you double high five and hug and said Have Fun."

This week as Camp Mystic tries to make sense of its wrenching losses, the camp website cites the Book of Matthew: "our Mystic girls will forever shine…. because you girls are the light of the world."

