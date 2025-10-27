In Cameroon, the world's oldest leader claims victory -- again

YAOUNDÉ, Cameroon — In a widely disputed election that has sparked protests across the country, Cameroon's president — the world's oldest head of state — has claimed an unprecedented eighth term in office.

Paul Biya, 92, has ruled the Central African nation since 1982. On Monday, the Constitutional Council declared him the winner with 53.7% of the vote, compared to 35.2% for opposition leader Issa Tchiroma Bakary.

If he serves out his new seven-year term, Biya would remain in power until nearly he was nearly 100-years-old.

The country of 30 million — on the world's youngest continent — has a median age of just 19. Most Cameroonians have known only one president, who rarely appears in public and spends long stretches abroad, particularly in Switzerland.

Cameroon faces multiple crises: jihadist violence in the north, a separatist insurgency in the west, and entrenched corruption.

While supporters gathered to celebrate at the Constitutional Council in the capital, Yaoundé, Biya remained as elusive as ever. During the campaign he made only one public appearance, and by Monday night he had yet to address the nation, instead releasing a brief written statement.

Meanwhile, much of the country remained tense. Protests erupted in several cities, including the commercial capital Douala and Garoua, Tchiroma's hometown. Security forces used force to disperse crowds, leaving at least four people dead in recent days. Dozens of opposition figures and activists have been arrested.

In Yaoundé, streets were quiet, shops shuttered, and armored vehicles patrolled major intersections. When approached, residents were too afraid to talk. In a country tightly controlled by the government, trust is scarce and fear is common.

Opposition disputes results

Independent counts from several major polling stations had suggested Biya's challenger, 79-year-old Issa Tchiroma Bakary, was leading the count. A longtime government minister and Biya spokesperson, Tchiroma left the administration earlier this year and quickly gained traction among younger voters hungry for change — even from a figure long associated with the ruling elite.

He declared himself the winner two weeks ago, but the official results showed Biya prevailing even in regions where his support was thought weakest.

A Catholic bishop who endorsed Tchiroma during the campaign described him as "a better devil," capturing the frustration of voters who see few genuine alternatives. Another prominent opposition figure, Maurice Kamto, was disqualified from the election in a decision he denounced as political interference, after a rival faction of his party presented a competing candidate.

ROBERT FIMBAYE / AFP / AFP Cameroon incumbent President Paul Biya addresses a campaign rally in Maroua on October 7, 2025.

What comes next?

On Monday, Tchiroma accused the government of plotting to arrest him and posted images on social media of snipers near his residence — claims that could not be independently verified. He called on supporters, including within the military, to "defend the true result." With recent coups across West and Central Africa, the risk of instability here looms large.

Opposition leader Njang Dennis Tabeh said his party's figures indicate Biya was defeated.

"The regime, as usual, even if they are defeated at the ballot box, controls all the institutions — from the electoral body to the constitutional council. The will of Cameroonians has to be imposed," he said.

Biya's long absences and his government's tightening grip have fueled anger and uncertainty. Cameroon's crisis reflects a broader pattern across Africa: youthful populations ruled by aging leaders clinging to power through managed elections and weakened institutions.

Copyright 2025 NPR