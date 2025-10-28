Raising awareness: Survivors find a safe place in Luzerne County during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

*Editor’s Note: DVSC clients’ names are omitted for safety reasons.

A resident at the Domestic Violence Service Center, Inc. in Luzerne County left her abusive relationship after 22 years.

She left once before, right after giving birth to her now five-year-old.

Now, she said she’s gone for good.

“I think I stayed because I wanted my kids to have that happy home,” she said. “But I finally realized this last time, there was nothing happy about it. Us being together didn't make anything happier. It made it worse.”

The incident that caused her to leave could have resulted in her death.

“If it wasn't for my five-year-old running outside and having a neighbor call 911, he probably would have killed me this time,” she said.

She’s been at the shelter now since January. She moved into DVSC’s Bridge Housing Program in March, which provides transitional housing to women and their children for up to one year. She’s on the waiting list for permanent housing.

DVSC can house up to 96 people. There are 60 beds in the emergency shelter, where people can stay for up to 30 days. There are 36 beds in the Bridge Housing Program.

And according to Isabella Ceccoli, DVSC’s development and fundraising coordinator, it’s the only domestic violence-specific shelter serving Luzerne and Carbon counties .

“Because we are the emergency housing shelter for survivors of domestic violence, that means our services are tailored specifically to survivors of domestic violence,” Ceccoli said.

Submitted by Domestic Violence Service Center, Inc. A Domestic Violence Service Center, Inc. tent is set up at a community outreach event.

What makes a domestic violence shelter different?

DVSC offers legal services, counseling, housing and more.

Danielle Keith-Alexandre, DVSC’s executive director said the center’s success rate is between 80 and 95%, according to internal measures based on goals met, resources clients have been connected with outside of the shelter and client satisfaction.

DVSC serves both men and women.

“I would say the ratio from women to men would be about 99% to 1% men,” Keith-Alexandre said. “Men are also abused. It doesn't mean that it's not happening, but it's not reported as much as the females are reported.”

Benjamin Accardi works as DVSC’s supervising attorney with the Civil Legal Representation Project. He helps clients with finances, custody battles and Protection From Abuse Orders, also known as PFAs. The legal services are free to clients.

“It's important because a lot of times in these domestic violence situations, the person who's abused does not have the resources to be able to separate themselves. There's a lot of obstacles that get in their way,” Accardi said.

Clients are not required to attend therapy or counseling sessions. But many of them take advantage of the service. DVSC’s therapist Vada Taffera meets each client with what she calls a “trauma-informed approach.”

“Try to approach people not to give a pass for things, but approaching people with the idea that they may have experienced things in their life that influence how they're behaving,” Taffera said.

Janiqua Alexis works as the Center’s counselor advocate. She advocates for clients in various aspects of their lives including family, children and housing. Alexis also helps clients set goals for their time in shelter. She knows what it’s like to be in their shoes.

“I'm also a survivor of domestic violence,” Alexis said. “A lot of times I tell my clients, it takes one to know one. When I went through my own personal situation, I didn't have help. I didn't have the resources to help me get through a situation that I personally went through. To be able to be a voice to a situation that I personally encounter for someone else is what keeps me coming back.”

Domestic Violence Awareness Month

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month . The National Domestic Violence Hotline found that one in four women and one in seven men 18 and older in the U.S. have been the victim of physical violence by an intimate partner. 119 people died in Pennsylvania from domestic violence in 2023, according to the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (8255) and is available 24/7. Text ‘HOME’ to 741741 to contact the crisis text line and connect with a crisis counselor. The text line is also available 24/7.

Ceccoli hopes to spread awareness for domestic violence.

“Our goal for October is really to educate and raise awareness. We want people to know we're here. We want survivors to know we're here to help and that we believe you,” she said.

DVSC will hold a fundraiser at Sabatini’s tonight from 6- 9 p.m.

“It's open to the community. It's open to everyone. Tickets are $30. We are also raffling off a snow blower that was donated by a very generous family. Raffle tickets are $5. We're excited about the coming together, and also the opportunity for us to be able to raise funds and bring awareness,” Keith-Alexandre said.

Misconceptions about and warning signs for domestic violence

Keith-Alexandre started as DVSC’s executive director in April. She’s already unlearning misconceptions she had about domestic abuse and wants to help the community do the same.

“Sometimes we make assumptions on what an abused person looks like. And that is really not the case. We've seen people from all walks of life,” she said.

Tammy Rodgers works as DVSC’s training and education specialist, a role dedicated to teaching the community about signs of domestic abuse.

“I do trainings for hairdressers,” Rodgers said. “The hairdresser can notice if there's chunks of hair being pulled out of their head, or strangulation marks, or any kind of bruises around their neck, and being able to offer them resources as well saying here's a number that you can call, and all of our services are free and confidential.”

Lori Ianni works with medical professionals to help them understand the signs of abuse through her role as DVSC’s medical advocate.

“When somebody is going through domestic violence, some of the red flags that you can probably pick up is maybe they're coming to an appointment, and the person that's coming with them is doing all of the talking,” Ianni said.

“The one clear thing that somebody can look for is, is this person always canceling appointments? Do they have excuses to why there are bruises on them that don't match up,” she continued.

DVSC wants to raise awareness and empathy for survivors of domestic violence in Luzerne and Carbon counties. Staff find the work they do rewarding despite how emotionally heavy their jobs can be.

“People do get out, and people do move on with their lives,” Taffera said. “I get to see that sometimes, because I do have contact with people beyond their time in the shelter, when I continue to see them. I get to see those success stories too.”