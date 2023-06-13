Electric City Flower Show: Photo Essay
1 of 10 — 06102023_WVIA_FlowerShow006.jpg
The winning entry in the succulent fairy garden.
Aimee Dilger
2 of 10 — 06102023_WVIA_FlowerShow005.jpg
A woman looks over some of the submissions in the flower contest.
Aimee Dilger
3 of 10 — 06102023_WVIA_FlowerShow008.jpg
Paige and Atley Frystak look at some of the submissions in the flower show contest.
Aimee Dilger
4 of 10 — 06102023_WVIA_FlowerShow010.jpg
A hanging succulent art piece available at the Electric City Flower Show.
Aimee Dilger
5 of 10 — 06102023_WVIA_FlowerShow009.jpg
Victoria Lewis and Alex McNamara of Waverly shop for lavender from Triple Oaks Nursery.
Aimee Dilger
6 of 10 — 06102023_WVIA_FlowerShow004.jpg
Hunter Carter of Vanderbeek Farm talks about his blue oyster mushroom.
Aimee Dilger
7 of 10 — 06102023_WVIA_FlowerShow007.jpg
Eloise, 3, and Seamus Cleary, 4, of Archbald take a break for snacks and coloring at the Electric City Flower Show.
Aimee Dilger
8 of 10 — 06102023_WVIA_FlowerShow003.jpg
Rosemarie Member of Scott Township looks at Art on Tea by Keith Renard of Scranton. Renard paints and draws on used tea bags.
AIMEE DILGER
9 of 10 — 06102023_WVIA_FlowerShow001.jpg
Attendees at the 2nd Electric City Flower Show have coffee at the Blackwatch Cafe.
AIMEE DILGER
10 of 10 — 06102023_WVIA_FlowerShow002.jpg
Jim Cullen and Jack Bordo play ‘Tequila’ for passersby at the Flower show.
AIMEE DILGER
Nay Aug Park in Scranton was in bloom Saturday, June 10, for the 2nd Electric City Flower Show. The event featured dozens of vendors selling plants, cut flowers, crafts and food. There was also live entertainment, free activities for kids and presentations on garden pests, vegetable gardening and bees, just to name a few. Exhibitors also competed for the best floral blooms, designs, succulents and fairy gardens.