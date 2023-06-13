100 WVIA Way
Local

Electric City Flower Show: Photo Essay

By Aimee Dilger
Published June 13, 2023 at 9:41 AM EDT
The winning entry in the succulent fairy garden.
1 of 10  — 06102023_WVIA_FlowerShow006.jpg
Aimee Dilger
A woman looks over some of the submissions in the flower contest.
2 of 10  — 06102023_WVIA_FlowerShow005.jpg
Aimee Dilger
Paige and Atley Frystak look at some of the submissions in the flower show contest.
3 of 10  — 06102023_WVIA_FlowerShow008.jpg
Aimee Dilger
A hanging succulent art piece available at the Electric City Flower Show.
4 of 10  — 06102023_WVIA_FlowerShow010.jpg
Aimee Dilger
Victoria Lewis and Alex McNamara of Waverly shop for lavender from Triple Oaks Nursery.
5 of 10  — 06102023_WVIA_FlowerShow009.jpg
Aimee Dilger
Hunter Carter of Vanderbeek Farm talks about his blue oyster mushroom.
6 of 10  — 06102023_WVIA_FlowerShow004.jpg
Aimee Dilger
Eloise, 3, and Seamus Cleary, 4, of Archbald take a break for snacks and coloring at the Electric City Flower Show.
7 of 10  — 06102023_WVIA_FlowerShow007.jpg
Aimee Dilger
Rosemarie Member of Scott Township looks at Art on Tea by Keith Renard of Scranton. Renard paints and draws on used tea bags.
8 of 10  — 06102023_WVIA_FlowerShow003.jpg
AIMEE DILGER
Attendees at the 2nd Electric City Flower Show have coffee at the Blackwatch Cafe.
9 of 10  — 06102023_WVIA_FlowerShow001.jpg
AIMEE DILGER
Jim Cullen and Jack Bordo play ‘Tequila’ for passersby at the Flower show.
10 of 10  — 06102023_WVIA_FlowerShow002.jpg
AIMEE DILGER

Nay Aug Park in Scranton was in bloom Saturday, June 10, for the 2nd Electric City Flower Show. The event featured dozens of vendors selling plants, cut flowers, crafts and food. There was also live entertainment, free activities for kids and presentations on garden pests, vegetable gardening and bees, just to name a few. Exhibitors also competed for the best floral blooms, designs, succulents and fairy gardens.

