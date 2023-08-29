Teens invited to apply for Keep PA Beautiful Young Ambassadors program

Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful and PennDOT introduced the Young Ambassadors of Pennsylvania program last year to empower teens, keep communities clean and foster leadership.

Brady McNamara was an ambassador last year. She established a student-run recycling program at her school, Central Columbia High School. She says it wasn’t easy coordinating the logistics of simply putting recycling bins next to garbage bins in the school.

“It’s so much harder than people think, just trying to change the status quo. It’s so easy not to recycle,” she said. “But just taking the steps to change something like that is really important for young generations to be a part of.”

1 of 3 — ya 6.jpeg The school's environmental club placed 59 recycling bins in the school Brady McNamara 2 of 3 — ya 5.jpeg Students distributed 431 saplings at Central Columbia High School's Tree-Plenish event. Brady McNamara 3 of 3 — brady 1.jpeg Brady McNamara, 17, plans to go to college to study political science and environmental law

The recycling project was part of her community assessment and presentation. Ambassadors are required to attend at least six live virtual sessions throughout the year on topics related to the environment and civic engagement.

They will also host and participate in a cleanup event and an educational activity. Brady went to a preschool class and taught young children to care for the Earth.

Kylie McCutcheon is the affiliate coordinator for Keep PA Beautiful.

“We know that the students are constantly at the forefront of initiatives to help change people’s attitudes and behaviors about environmental stewardship and why people should care about their environment,” McCutcheon said. “And we want to help foster that passion in them, while providing them with the tools and research to effectively make a lasting change.”

Students also have opportunities to network and job shadow.

1 of 1 — ya 1.jpeg CJ Chen, Keep PA Beautiful Young Ambassador class of '22-'23, was a guest speaker at Keep America Beautiful National Conference in Washington, D.C.

From left to right: Shannon Reiter, President of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful; Kylie McCutcheon, Affiliate Coordinator of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful; Jennifer Lawson, President of Keep America Beautiful; CJ Chen, KPB Young Ambassador class of '22-'23; Natasha Fackler, Infrastructure Implementation coordinator at Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

Keep PA Beautiful

Brady, now a senior, said she liked hearing from state legislators and environmental officials, because she wants to study political science and environmental policy in college.

“Hearing about how to create effective environmental and conservation policy,” she said. “It was important for me to hear about all of the smaller things.”

The program runs from October through May. Students must be in 10th, 11th, or 12th grade, and live in Pennsylvania.

“An ideal candidate is someone who is passionate about making a positive difference in their community,” McCutcheon said. “As well as a passion for environmental stewardship and volunteering.”

Click here to apply by September 14th.

