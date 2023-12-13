The WVIA News Team's Biggest Stories of 2023

The following 10 stories are the highest-viewed stories from the WVIA News team in 2023.

January

New Central PA highway halfway complete

A 13-mile highway decades in the making is expected to be finished by 2027. It travels through Northumberland, Union and Snyder counties.

Inclusive coffee shop comes to Pittston

A new coffee shop in Luzerne County, set to open by March 1, aims to be an inclusive environment for everyone.

February

Lackawanna Cut-Off progress chugging along

Progress is still underway to restore the Lackawanna Cut-Off route, a train from Scranton to Manhattan.

March

Local waterways stocked with fish ahead of opening day for trout season

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission began filling the commonwealth's waters with trout last month.

May

DOJ asked to investigate UPMC for worker exploitation

UPMC is under fire for low wages and staff ratios, so much so that a complaint was filed with the Federal Government.

June

U.S. Senators call for a more intensive study on military operations in the PA Wilds

Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senators are asking a national guard reserve for a more detailed study of the impact of proposed low altitude flights over the PA Wilds Region.

July

Renting a house in the Poconos for the weekend? It’s complicated

During the pandemic, some homeowners took advantage of the rise of apps like Airbnb and VRBO to make their short-term rental businesses come alive. However, not all communities have welcomed STRs.

August

Feature film set in Scranton in the works

Writer and Director Jamie Sutor chose Scranton as the backdrop for his first feature film, "Hometown Boys." He says he wants to finish filming in his hometown and get locals involved.

September

Natural gas pipeline expansion challenged in Pa.

An extension of the largest natural gas pipeline in the country is under construction in Northern Pennsylvania, but environmental groups are challenging some of the permits granted.

December

Next stop, train service restoration in Northeast Pa.

Reestablishing direct passenger rail service between Scranton and New York City is just a few stops away. A major federal decision for the region was made today.