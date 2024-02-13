State Rep. Joe Adams resigns

Joe Adams resigned from his role as State Representative Feb. 9 due to family health reasons.

“I just need to be home,” Adams said in a phone call with WVIA News. “And I’ll continue to do things in our local community, I’ll continue to work.”

Adams, a Republican, was elected in 2022 to serve Pa. House District 139, which includes parts of Pike and Wayne Counties. He previously served as Wayne County Commissioner, superintendent of the Western Wayne School District, and has a background in finance.

As State Representative, Adams served on the Finance, Game and Fisheries, and Local Government Committees. He introduced legislation to require Pa. schools to teach cursive writing, and held hearings regarding access to career and technical education.

His resignation gives Democrats control of the house 101-100. The Speaker of the Pa. House, Joanna McClinton, has 60 days to plan a special election, according to Adams’ announcement.

Three candidates have filed petitions for the seat: Jeffrey Olsommer and Matthew Contreras, both Reoublicans, and Robin Schooley Skibber, a Democrat.