Local group spreads love and hope on Valentine's Day

When Sharee Clark was in college, she woke up one Valentine’s Day battling depression and having suicidal thoughts.

“But I had a support system. So I was able to navigate that the challenge for me ... How many people wake up like that, and don't have a support system?" she said. "So that morning, I went to Walmart, $20 bucks in my pocket, I got some valentines, I wrote 'True Love 316' on the back and True Love Movement was born."

The movement makes sure that people feel loved and valued all year round but especially on Valentine’s Day, said Clark of Wilkes-Barre. On Wednesday, Clark and a group of volunteers celebrated the 6th annual Valentine's Day event. They dropped off goodies to people around the region — assisted living facility residents received handmade cards from elementary school students; women at transitional facilities were gifted chocolate covered pretzels and strawberries; and the volunteers gave out cards with a prayer on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre.

"I've gotten hugs, tears, like it really depends on the individual and maybe how dark their day is," said Clark. "That ray of light means a lot.”

1 of 5 — 02142024_Love004.jpg The True Love Movement gave out cards and candies to strangers on Valentine's Day. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 5 — 02142024_Love007.jpg Sharee Clark shows handmade cards that were delivered to assisted living facilities. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 5 — 02142024_Love005.jpg Toni Mathis, left, and Aniyah Taylor assemble greeting cards to give out for Valentine's Day. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 4 of 5 — 02142024_Love008.jpg Zamiyah Keys, 13, and Courtney Holcombe prepare sandwiches for True Love Movement volunteers handing out valentines. They prepared a surf-and-turf dinner for single parents Wednesday evening. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 5 of 5 — 02142024_Love003.jpg Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Carl Puskar carries valentines out of the Gather Community Space in Wilkes-Barre. He delivered the gifts on behalf of the True Love Movement. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

True Love Movement is a project of Freedom Fights and In This Together NEPA. They also hosted a Single Parent Valentine’s Day Ball.

"This world is dark and anytime I can bring light to it, it brings joy to me," said Clark. "If there's something that I could do, even if it's just a small token ... I just feel that it's my mission to spread love.”

If you're feeling suicidal, talk to somebody. Call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 — counselors are located at 12 crisis call centers around Pennsylvania — or the Luzerne-Wyoming Counties Mental Health & Developmental Services at 570-829-1341. You are not alone.