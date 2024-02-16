Fixing the educator shortage: teachers, lawmakers work to find solutions

From a classroom in Scranton to the halls of Congress, finding solutions to the national teacher shortage remains a top priority.

The second graders at Isaac Tripp Elementary School sat on a solar system rug in the corner of Laura Sosik’s classroom this week. Positive messages covered the walls. Calming music played quietly in the background. It was time to celebrate the 100th day of school.

“I want you to think about one way that you have grown, one way that you have changed for the better in 100 days, something you can do now that you couldn't do before,” Sosik told her students.

Sosik learned this week that she is a semifinalist for the 2025 state teacher of the year award. She also serves as a senior national policy advisory board member for Teach Plus, an organization focused on transforming schools and the education system. After walking her students to art class, she discussed one of the biggest challenges facing schools: the national teacher shortage.

In Pennsylvania, the number of teachers certified by the state has declined 76% over the last decade. At the same time, the state has issued more emergency permits, meaning a growing number of educators in classrooms lack certification.

Sosik blames many issues, including the underfunding of schools and expectation of teachers doing more with less.

“And then COVID happens and we want you to do even more, but with even less,” she said. “It's almost impossible.”

This month, U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright introduced bipartisan legislation to address the shortage. The Strengthening Educator Workforce Data Act would establish a permanent way to collect demographic data on teachers and principals. He said the data would help evaluate the issue and how programs are working.

“A high quality, effective teacher workforce benefits all students,” Cartwright said. “It benefits this country.”

Sosik remains hopeful.

“So when lawmakers can finally start to see some real data on what it actually and truly looks like inside of America's schools, I think they will be better equipped to accelerate resources to the places who need it most,” Sosik said.

At Isaac Tripp Elementary, Sosik’s students are 100 days smarter, 100 days kinder and are focused on not giving up.

Back on the solar system rug, the students thought about the ways they had grown this year.

“What’s that mean if you’re trying and trying and not giving up?” she asked.

“Perseverance!” they responded.