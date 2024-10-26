Family business falls into donating money for diabetes research, advocacy

Edward’s Garden Center in Forty Fort creates experiences beyond retail, with live animals, outdoor displays and activities for kids.

For small children, a play area with a Halloween maze and corn pit provides activities.

“We've been doing this for a few years,” said Trudi Kopec, manager at the garden center. “Last year, we really expanded on it, and it got very popular.”

1 of 3 — IMG_1628.jpeg Trudi Kopec, left, showed Sara Smith, development manager for Breakthrough T1D, around the fall play area at Edward's Garden Center. Haley O'Brien / WVIA News 2 of 3 — IMG_1623.jpeg The fall play area at Edward's Garden Center has a corn pit, a maze and more. Haley O'Brien / WVIA News 3 of 3 — IMG_1624.jpeg Halloween displays are seen in the enclosed fall play area for kids. Haley O'Brien / WVIA News

The family also participated in the Breakthrough T1D Charity Walk last year. They contributed funds from the admission fee to the garden center’s fall play area to the cause that is dedicated to advocating for people with Type 1 diabetes.

“My husband Jim was diagnosed when he was 12 years old,” Trudi said. “And my little nephew, Nolan, was diagnosed when he was three years old.”

“It's such a misunderstood disease,” said Tiffany Kopec, Nolan’s mother. “I never really knew the ins and outs of what it really meant. I think I had the same understanding that everybody else did… you take some insulin, you count your carbs, everything is fine, and that's kind of all you deal with.”

“There's a lot more that goes into it,” Trudi said. “The weather, your mood, your activity, you have to be on a strict schedule every day, when you eat, what you eat, what times. And it can be life threatening if you're not on top of it.”

Submitted Photo / Trudi Kopec Jim Kopec and his nephew Nolan live with type 1 diabetes.

Breakthrough T1D is an advocacy and research organization for Type 1 diabetes. The 1.8-mile walk, held in Philadelphia Nov. 10, raises funds to find a cure, raise awareness and ensure access to treatment.

Submitted Photo / Trudi Kopec The Kopec family participated in the Breakthrough T1D Charity Walk in 2023.

Sara Smith, development manager for the organization, visited the garden center this fall to meet with the family.

“Last year, they raised over $9,000 with this alone,” Smith said. “And I think they're back to do it even bigger this year. We are so grateful.”

The play area is open every day through Oct. 31. Food trucks, an ice cream truck and a face painter are there on the weekends. Admission is $9 per child.

“We were able to raise quite a bit of money last year,” Trudi said. “And it does a lot of good for the community here because people like to bring their kids.”

