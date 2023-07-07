Summer pop-up City Hall events announced in Scranton

The City of Scranton announced a new summer series of pop-up City Hall events.

City representatives will be at parks throughout the city each Friday in July and August. The initiative is meant to connect residents with city resources and give them an opportunity to voice community concerns.

The first pop-up event was held today at Jackson Street Skate Park in West Scranton.

Upcoming Pop-Up City Hall schedule:

• Fri. July 14 – 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. @ Novembrino Park, 200 10th Avenue

• Fri. July 21– 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. @ Fellows Park, 400 South Main Avenue

• Fri. July 28 – 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. @ Weston Field, 928 Providence Road,

• Fri. Aug. 4 – 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. @ Connor’s Park, 500 Orchard Street

• Fri. Aug.11 – 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. @ Novembrino Park, 200 10th Avenue

• Fri. Aug. 18 – 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. @ Nay Aug Park, 500 Arthur Avenue

• Fri. Aug. 25 – 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. @ Oakmont Park, 200 Debbie Drive