Former First Hospital to reopen in Kingston

The former First Hospital in Kingston will reopen to provide mental health services under new ownership.

State Rep. Aaron Kaufer announced Thursday the location will reopen as Wyoming Valley Behavioral Health Hospital and will begin treating patients as early as October.

In a release, Kaufer’s office stated the closure of First Hospital, which was run by Commonwealth Health, left “a tremendous void for inpatient and outpatient” mental health services. First Hospital closed in 2022, citing staffing and recruitment issues.

Signet Health, a behavioral health management company, is consulting with Wyoming Valley Behavioral Health Hospital to help secure licensure, set up hospital operations and recruit staff, according to Kaufer’s office.